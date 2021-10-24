Donald Trump: – Angry after Ivanka’s reign





In 2018, former Arizona presidential candidate and Senator John McCain (81) passed away. As a result of an aggressive brain tumor.

Although he is a Republican, he was one of Donald Trump’s sons Critics are very angry. The senator’s daughter, Megan McCain, also has an icy relationship with the former president.

Many people were surprised that Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, appeared at his memorial service in Washington in 2018 with her husband, Jared Kushner.

Full Word War: – Prank It Wasn’t Welcome

It didn’t go well with Megan McCain. In a 2019 talk show interview with “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”, she said she would have preferred to see They Weren’t There.

I wish they had chosen not to go out out of respect, if not for something else, out of respect for me. The funeral is clearly a sacred time, and I thought my family made it clear, or at least I passed by, that the Trump family were not welcome in my presence, and that my father was very clear about it. space between the McCain. noted. Washington Post.

With her father: Meghan McCain took a photo with her father John McCain in 2014. Photo: Evan Agostini / Invision / AP / NTBSShow more

During the memorial service, Megan McCain also gave a Came speech with a bite against Donald Trump. Among other things, she declared that her father was a “great man” and encouraged others to live by his example.

We come together here to mourn the death of an American greatness. real goods, not cheap rhetoric from men who would never come close to the sacrifice he so willingly offered, he said, among other things.

Since then, the relationship between McCain and the Trump family has not been great at all. Although it has been more than three years since John McCain died of cancer, the former president has not stopped talking about the family. in negative terms.

– bad

Recently this week, Trump launched a direct attack on McCain’s daughter. In a statement, her new spokesperson, Liz Harrington, called her “bad”.

The statement comes in connection with the launch of McCain’s new book, “Bad Republican,” in which she describes Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner as “funeral executors,” according to British newspaper The Guardian. independent.

Creates anger: – Evil

When she visited the TV show “Watch What Happens With Andy Cohen” on Tuesday, she explained the reviews:

– They shouldn’t have come. They had nothing to do there. I remember seeing them – especially her. They had nothing to do there, McCain said, which of course still pisses me off.

In the statement, Trump called her a “bully.”

“Isn’t it funny that Megan McCain, who has always been a bully and basically a bad guy, complains about being harassed by the lazy and crazy left-wing radicals of The View,” Trump wrote.

new!

President Trump:

“Isn’t it funny that Megan McCain, who has always been a bully and basically low-key, now complains that she was bullied by hackers and mad left-wing radicals in The View.… Pic. twitter.com/JmxlCFJepc

– Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) October 22, 2021

Earlier this year, McCain quit co-hosting the popular talk show “The View,” after what she described as “toxic, direct and targeted hostility during the four years he spent as a employee.

– She made it possible for her father to organize the longest funeral in the world, which he designed and arranged for him, despite the fact that I was never a fan, to say the least . Trump wrote that he was, in his own way, a “Reno”.

“RINO” is a slang term that means “Repulican in Name Only” and Republicans use it to brand their party comrades because they are not conservative enough.

Megan McCain has yet to respond to Trump’s accusations.

massacre: Rudy Giuliani gave an unforgettable speech at a memorial service for the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. Video: Real America’s Voice / AP.Show more

Strained relationship

You have to go back to the battle for the Republican nomination in 2015 to understand when the relationship between Trump and John McCain first deteriorated. After Trump’s speech in Phoenix, McCain said it “helped boost morale.”

Then Trump responded by attacking McCain. In July of the same year, he declared that McCain, who has a history of the Vietnam War, was not a war hero.

– Become a war hero because he was captured. I like people who are not taken. Yes? I hate to tell you that. He is a war hero because he was captured. Well, you can have… I think he could be a war hero, Trump said.

Next: It wasn’t Donald Trump’s speech that boiled the web after a conference in North Carolina on June 6, 2021. Reporter: Janet N. Vick. Video: NTB, TwitterShow more

In retrospect, Trump corrected himself, saying he believed McCain was undoubtedly a war hero. However, the senator demanded an apology from Trump.

“I think he should apologize to the families of those who sacrificed something in the conflict and those who were imprisoned for serving their country,” said John McCain. MSNBC.

McCain was a prisoner of war for six years after being shot in Vietnam and returned home a war hero after suffering severe torture. He served as a senator for six terms – over 30 years, and was known to be an independent voice, and during the last years of his life he was very critical of President Donald Trump.

He was the Republican presidential candidate in 2008, but lost to Barack Obama.

