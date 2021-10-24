Politics
PM Modi will leave on October 29 for the G20, the UN climate meets
NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will tour Italy and the UK on October 29 to attend the 16th G20 Summit and World Leaders’ Summit of the United Nations Climate Conference, also known as the Conference of parties (COP26), according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.
The stage in Italy will be to attend the 16th G20 summit in Rome from October 30 to 31 at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. The summit will bring together the heads of state and government of the G20 member group, in addition to the European Union, other invited countries and international organizations. The Italian G20 summit is the eighth in which Modi will participate, according to the statement.
The G20 has become the world’s premier forum for international economic cooperation. India is expected to host the G20 summit for the first time in 2023. The next summit under the Italian presidency is centered on the theme People, Planet, Prosperity, focusing on the areas of recovery from the pandemic and strengthening of the global governance of health, economic recovery and resilience, climate change and energy transition, and sustainable development and food. security, “the statement read.
Modi is expected to have several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 meeting, especially with Draghi.
Modi will then travel to Glasgow to attend the COP26 World Leaders’ Summit at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), at the invitation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, “the statement read.
COP26 is being held from October 31 to November 12 under the presidency of the United Kingdom in partnership with Italy. The high-level segment of COP26, titled World Leaders’ Summit, will be held on November 1-2. The summit will bring together heads of state or government from more than 120 countries, ”the statement said.
The UNFCCC embodies the global will and vision to tackle climate change. The periodic conferences of the parties to this convention “have become critical global climate summits, providing an opportunity to take stock and chart the way forward. The Prime Minister last attended COP21 in Paris in 2015 , when the Paris Agreement was concluded, and implementation begins this year At COP26, the parties will strive to achieve the completion of the implementation guidelines for the Paris Agreement; mobilization of climate finance; actions to strengthen adaptation to climate change, development and transfer of technologies; and maintenance of the objectives of the Paris Agreement to limit the rise in global temperatures, “the statement said. .
Modi will also have several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of COP26, notably with Johnson. Modi is due to return home on November 2.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/pm-modi-to-leave-on-29-oct-for-g20-un-climate-meets-11635104777786.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]