PM Modi will leave on October 29 for the G20, the UN climate meets

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will tour Italy and the UK on October 29 to attend the 16th G20 Summit and World Leaders’ Summit of the United Nations Climate Conference, also known as the Conference of parties (COP26), according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

The stage in Italy will be to attend the 16th G20 summit in Rome from October 30 to 31 at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. The summit will bring together the heads of state and government of the G20 member group, in addition to the European Union, other invited countries and international organizations. The Italian G20 summit is the eighth in which Modi will participate, according to the statement.

The G20 has become the world’s premier forum for international economic cooperation. India is expected to host the G20 summit for the first time in 2023. The next summit under the Italian presidency is centered on the theme People, Planet, Prosperity, focusing on the areas of recovery from the pandemic and strengthening of the global governance of health, economic recovery and resilience, climate change and energy transition, and sustainable development and food. security, “the statement read.

Modi is expected to have several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 meeting, especially with Draghi.

Modi will then travel to Glasgow to attend the COP26 World Leaders’ Summit at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), at the invitation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, “the statement read.

COP26 is being held from October 31 to November 12 under the presidency of the United Kingdom in partnership with Italy. The high-level segment of COP26, titled World Leaders’ Summit, will be held on November 1-2. The summit will bring together heads of state or government from more than 120 countries, ”the statement said.

The UNFCCC embodies the global will and vision to tackle climate change. The periodic conferences of the parties to this convention “have become critical global climate summits, providing an opportunity to take stock and chart the way forward. The Prime Minister last attended COP21 in Paris in 2015 , when the Paris Agreement was concluded, and implementation begins this year At COP26, the parties will strive to achieve the completion of the implementation guidelines for the Paris Agreement; mobilization of climate finance; actions to strengthen adaptation to climate change, development and transfer of technologies; and maintenance of the objectives of the Paris Agreement to limit the rise in global temperatures, “the statement said. .

Modi will also have several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of COP26, notably with Johnson. Modi is due to return home on November 2.

