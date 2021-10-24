PM Modi to address the nation at the 82nd edition of Mann Ki Baat today | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today during the 82nd edition of his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat.

The Prime Minister’s radio show usually airs on the last Sunday of each month, but in October it airs on the penultimate Sunday. Making the announcement, the Prime Minister tweeted earlier this week, This month the Mann Ki Baat program will take place on the 24th. I invite you all to share your ideas for this month’s episode.

Prime Minister Mann Ki Baat’s speech will be broadcast at 11 a.m. on All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan, as well as on AIR News and mobile apps. It will also be streamed live on the Bharatiya Janta Partys (BJP) YouTube channel and on the official website of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The Prime Minister, who recently praised the collective spirit of the 130 crore-strong New India for reaching the incredible milestone of one billion vaccines, is expected to have a word or two on India’s fight against the disease. coronavirus (Covid-19) in The Sunday address.

Earlier, Modi pointed out that India has launched the free vaccine campaign to make it clear that no VIP culture exists in the country. Speaking about the reluctance to vaccinate, he said it was a problem in many developed countries, but administering 100 crore doses reveals that it is not a problem in India.

In his last speech by Mann Ki Baat, Modi urged the people to follow the principles of Mahatma Gandhi, who he said worked to make cleanliness a mass movement and urged the people to keep the rivers of our country. clean. The prime minister also said that the proceeds from the ongoing special auction of the gifts he receives will be spent on the government’s flagship project Namami Gange, which is the Centre’s integrated conservation and rejuvenation program launched in June 2014.