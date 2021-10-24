Donald Trump Jr ridicules Alex Baldwin after tragic death on set





Donald Trump Jr attacked Alec Baldwin after the death of Halyna Hutchins, killed on the set of Rust.

The western, produced and starring Baldwin, was set on the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set when the actor fired from a propeller pistol.

The propeller pistol is said to have contained a live bullet, which killed cinematographer Hutchins and injured writer-director Joel Souza.

Assistant director Dave Halls was unaware the prop contained live ammunition and handed them to Baldwin before the fatal incident near Santa Fe, New Mexico, according to court documents.

Trump Jr doesn’t hesitate to talk about his love for the hunt and often poses with his guns from his vast collection.

Meanwhile, animal rights activist Baldwin has been the target of Conservative anger in part over his mocking portrayal of former US President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live (SNL).

Trump Jr posted a photo of Baldwin with the caption: “That look when an anti-gun nut kills more people than your vast gun collection has ever made …”

Trump Jr continued his targeted posts on Baldwin by sharing a photo of the movie star and his wife Hilaria Baldwin, who made headlines last year as media speculated about his Spanish heritage.

“How do you say, in English, we’re screwed?” Has been written above the photo.

Trump Jr added the caption: “I have a lot of questions. Why was a propeller pistol loaded and able to fire? Why did an actor point a gun at a cinematographer and press the trigger?

“Why don’t those who hate guns so much have no problem profiting from them. Why don’t those who hate guns and profit from them not learning the basics of gun safety so that they can check these things for themselves? “

On Saturday, Trump Jr once again shared an article intended for Baldwin, this time editing a photo of popular cartoon character Homer Simpson wearing a sandwich panel that reads, “Let’s all watch Alec Baldwin blame the gun.”

“It’s only a matter of time,” he added.

Baldwin has not responded to the messages at the time of writing.

Production on the film has been halted as an investigation by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office continues.

A new report, meanwhile, has suggested how the live rounds ended up in the prop used on the set of Baldwin’s film that ended in Hutchins’ death.

It emerged on Friday morning that the propeller cannon had somehow fired “projectiles” at the crew members.

Now, a report from TMZ claims that the propeller pistol that killed Hutchins was used by offsite crew members for fun.

The weapon, which was fired by Baldwin on the set of the movie Rust, may have even been loaded with live ammunition when used for what was essentially target training, the post said.

