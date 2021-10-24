POTRADNAS Momentum Sing 3B, move, sunbathe and have fun for the opponents of Covid-19





The 8th National Traditional Sports Week (POTRADNAS) in 2021, held at Tanjung Pandan Stadium, Belitung Regency on Friday and Saturday (22-23 / 10), ended with Banten and West Java appearing as joint general champions.

Belitung: The 8th National Traditional Sports Week (POTRADNAS) in 2021 held at Tanjung Pandan Stadium, Belitung Regency on Friday and Saturday (22-23 / 10) ended, where Banten and West Java emerged as as joint champions. However, through this POTRADNAS, the Ministry of Youth and Sports (Kemenpora) which was the pioneer in the realization of the event left a legacy by launching the 3Bs, namely “Move, sunbathe and have fun” to fight against Covid-19. This was echoed by sports culture deputy Raden Isnanta who had previously received direct instructions from Menpora Zainudin Amali, so that the body’s immunity is maintained even if it has been vaccinated. “Earlier we conveyed warm greetings from Menpora Zainudin Amali to all participants of VIII POTRADNAS in 2021. Through sport, let’s do the necessities of life and exercise a way of life to be healthy both physically and spiritually, especially in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic this, ”said MP Raden Isnanta. “So in this Potradnas forum, we must rally to the declaration of our three currencies to fight Covid-19, namely 3B, Move, Sunbathe and Have Fun, in order to get health, our physical shape to support all of our activities, as well as our investment in the future, ”he added. In addition, MP from Kulon Progo also said that if one of the traditional sports motto is “Preserve my culture, health and fitness of my nation”, it will be completed by doing 3B. As previously known, Menpora Zainudin Amali compiled the National Sports Grand Design (DBON) which was signed by President Joko Widodo in the form of Presidential Regulation number 86 of 2021 which declares Indonesia Fit. According to MP Raden Isnanta, if the community is in good shape, everything will automatically move forward in all areas. “With a physical condition, his education will progress because he is not tired of studying, his economy will progress because his body and physique are productive and many other things. For this, let us succeed in the decision of Mr. President Joko Widodo for his daily life, where sport for the community must become a necessity and a habit, ”he said. “In addition, traditional sports are an alternative to make our nation fit, another added value of traditional sports is that they have noble values, high quality, the cultural arts they contain are very valuable and should be maintained, because each traditional sport must have its own characteristics. of great value, because our ancestors created this sport for future generations, ”he explained. “Essentially, after vaccination, we still need to strengthen our immunity, so economically and the needs of daily activities after Stay At Home and the preparation of WFH to WFO with a higher percentage, then 3B is an important part that we must encourage, “he concludes. **

