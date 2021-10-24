Turkey’s diplomatic crisis deepens as Ankara faces threat of expulsion from ambassador

Turkey faces a diplomatic setback after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for the expulsion of 10 ambassadors, including US Ambassador David M. Satterfield, after calling for the release of a jailed civil society leader.

The Netherlands, Denmark and Norway have all issued statements saying they remain committed to defending human rights in Turkey, while the United States and Germany have said they are seeking clarification. The countries are among the 10 whose Erdogan ambassadors on Saturday declared persona non grata, a diplomatic term used to expel a person.

The Turkish president condemned the ambassadors for their rare joint statement calling for the release of Turkish philanthropist Osman Kavala, a move Erdogan condemned as interference in Turkey’s affairs.





Erdogan said: “They will know and understand Turkey. The day they neither know nor understand Turkey, they will leave.

Kavala is one of the most prominent supporters of Turkish civil society and a critic of Erdogan. He is accused of seeking to overthrow Erdogan by funding the 2016 coup attempt and the 2013 civil unrest. He has been in prison for four years but has not been convicted and denies all charges against him.





The Turkish president says he is defending Turkey’s independence, a position that some observers say fits well with his nationalist electoral base. Presidential elections are due to take place by 2023. Duvar News portal political columnist Ilhan Uzgel says Erdogan could use tough diplomacy to distract public attention from a plummeting currency and looming economic crisis .

Erdogan is losing his popularity because the economic conditions are terrible. But if Erdogan has issues with the United States, it works for nationalist voters. He could accuse the opposition of cooperating with foreign powers and the CIA and Washington to overthrow him, he said.

None of the 10 ambassadors have so far received formal notification that they have been declared persona non grata. Observers say it remains to be seen whether Erdogan is ready to proceed with diplomatic expulsions, a move that could further exacerbate the country’s financial woes and isolation from its traditional Western allies.