The United States and China must find a way to cooperate at COP26 and beyond. Otherwise, global climate action is impossible

One week away from the COP26 climate negotiations in Glasgow, all eyes are on two nations: China and the United States. Together, the superpowers are responsible for more than 40% global carbon emissions. Relations between the United States and China have been strained in recent years, and their ability to cooperate on climate action is crucial to the success of COP26 and beyond.

U.S. progress on climate change has retreated under the Trump administration, but President Joe Biden has brought the nation back to the table. Biden is keen to cooperate with China in this critical political area, giving hope for a less confrontational bilateral relationship.

Throughout 2021, however, US-China relations have grown increasingly strained. And China’s cooperation at COP26 is far from guaranteed – President Xi Jinping is would have unlikely to attend negotiations.

Together, China and the United States could accelerate global progress on climate action. But if they don’t cooperate, the two nations risk a race to the bottom on climate change with dire consequences for all.



Qilai Shen / AP



A snapshot of emissions

China currently represents 28% of global carbon emissions. While its emissions grew rapidly through the 2000s and much of the 2010s, emissions growth has slowed in recent years thanks to government efforts to improve energy security and promote renewable energies.

China made its first international commitments on climate change during the Paris climate talks in 2015, including a pledge for carbon emissions to peak by 2030.

In 2017, US President Donald Trump pledged to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, giving China the opportunity to assume the role of global leader on climate action. It looked like China could take on that role when, last year, it pledged to become carbon neutral by 2060.

China is on the right track to achieve its 2030 targets for renewable energies and carbon intensity. But the goal is seen as inconsistent with the global goal of limiting warming to 1.5 this century.

In the United States, Biden pledged to reverse climate policy shame forged by the Trump presidency. It will pursue ambitious national initiatives and international cooperation, especially with China.





EPA / MAT IRHAM



On still off

In April of this year, Biden sent U.S. climate envoy John Kerry to China to discuss collective climate action. During the visit, the two countries issued a joint statement commit to cooperate.

However, by September, China’s tone had changed. Last month, during Kerry’s second visit to China, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi declared cooperation on climate change cannot be dissociated from the overall situation of Sino-US relations.

The statement implied that China would suspend cooperation on climate change until the United States ceded ground on broader policy issues. Examples include the United States relaxing its stance on:

visa restrictions for Chinese students and members of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and their families

sanctions against Chinese leaders, officials and government agencies

its request to extradite Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou from Canada on allegations of fraud.

But as always, the relationship is complex. Shortly after Kerrys’ visit to China, Presidents Biden and Xi speak on the phone covering topics such as climate change. Two weeks later, Xi announced that China would no longer build new overseas coal-fired power projects.

But we cannot deduce from this announcement that China has decided to cooperate with the United States on the climate. China cuts funding for overseas coal-fired power plants for years.



PA



Fork in the road

Cooperation between China and the United States will remain highly unpredictable. The key question is whether the competition between the two nations on climate action will be constructive or destructive.

Under a constructive Scenario, the United States and China would compete to increase their investments in clean energy, advance their technological capabilities and build internationally competitive industries. They would also compete to help emerging countries reduce their emissions.

Both China and the United States are said to be seeking to prove the superiority of their respective governance models by making rapid progress on climate change. In other words, does China’s quasi-communist state-party model offer the most desirable way forward? Or is the American model of democratic capitalism the best option?

In contrast, destructive competition between the United States and China would have disastrous consequences for the climate. First, it would make the international flow and diffusion of green technologies difficult.

For example, the United States controls the advanced semiconductor technologies required for electric vehicles (EVs), while China is the world leader in EV battery technologies. If countries started restricting technology exports among themselves, the advancement of electric vehicles would slow significantly.





PA



It can also become more complex to set global standards for major new clean energy technologies such as offshore wind systems. Global markets for some clean energy technologies would become fractured and much smaller than they would otherwise be.

With a smaller market size, new climate technologies and products would take longer to become affordable, slowing their adoption globally.

Second, an effective system of global climate governance requires the participation of most, if not all, nations. Yet without the trust between the United States and China, such a system would be untenable.

Finally, the domestic climate actions of the United States and China could be affected if tensions between the two countries escalate.

In the USA, warmongering politicians and media likely disparaged the administration’s stance on climate change as its political weakness when dealing with China.

China’s ruling party would likely face growing nationalist sentiment against further climate action that would be seen as ceding to US demands. This nationalist view has long argued that the West is pushing China on climate action simply to hamper the country’s development.

How the United States and China act and react on climate issues will continue to be of paramount importance, at COP26 and beyond. But it is the long-term competitive dynamics between the two countries that will fundamentally determine global climate action.





