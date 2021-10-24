Imran Khan hails ‘brilliant performance’ as Pakistan register first World Cup victory over India





India v Pakistan T20 World Cup: Former players on both sides of the border praised Pakistan for the clinical manner in which they beat India, which shattered a winless World Cup streak against their rivals.

Babar and Rizwan ensured that Pakistan won without losing a wicket. (AP Photo)

HIGHLIGHTS Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan won an unbeaten first round with 152 points. It was Pakistan’s first victory over India in a World Cup Shaheen Afridi was Player of the Match for his 3/31 figures

Pakistan ended their winless streak against India in World Cup matches on Sunday in spectacular fashion, winning the 2021 T20 World Cup opener by 10 wickets. Captain Babar Azam and his opening partner Mohammad Rizwan helped Pakistan chase a 152 goal without losing a wicket after bowlers led by Shaheen Afridi limited India to 151/7.

India vs Pakistan: report | Strong points

Former Indian and Pakistani players congratulated Babar Azam’s men. Former Pakistani captain and the country’s prime minister Imran Khan were among those who congratulated the team.

Congratulations to the Pakistan team and in particular to Babar Azam who led the way, as well as the brilliant performances of Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi. The nation is proud of you all. pic.twitter.com/ygoOVTu37l

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 24, 2021

Imran’s former teammate and fast bowler Wasim Akram celebrated the “jinx” break.

Finally, the fate is over to win against India in the World Cup. What an overwhelming victory for the boys in green #PakVsInd #PakistanZindabad # T20WorldCup

Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) October 24, 2021

Former Pakistani fast pitcher Shoaib Akhtar called on Indian veteran Harbhajan Singh towards the end of the match. Harbhajan had told Salaam Cricket that “it doesn’t look like Pakistan can compete with India”.

Kahan ho yaar @harbhajan_singh ??

Shoaib Akhtar (@ shoaib100mph) October 24, 2021

Shoaib then posted a video on Twitter. “Finally, Pakistan won. I won’t say anything bad about India, well done, you did well. But not enough to beat the mighty Babar Azam and Rizwan. I wish you good luck in Pakistan,” a he declared.

Kya baat hai. MashAllah.Chhaa gayay. pic.twitter.com/vDPeEePntC

Shoaib Akhtar (@ shoaib100mph) October 24, 2021

Harbhajan also praised Pakistan for their performance and said India will bounce back.

It was not India Day today. I’m sure they will learn from their mistakes and come back stronger @BCCI But I have to congratulate Pakistan on their brilliant victory. They were a better team today @TheRealPCB #INDvPAK

Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 24, 2021

Former Indian captain Mohammed Azharuddin said Pakistan deserves credit.

Give credit where it’s due. Pakistan played better today. It was a complete team effort. As for India, nothing is lost, there is still time to learn from these mistakes and move forward. #INDvPAK # T20WorldCup

Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) October 24, 2021

Of course, we are all disappointed, but let’s keep our hopes up and our heads held high. The World Cup is far from over. It’s time to regroup and bounce back! #BleedBlue

parthiv patel (@ parthiv9) October 24, 2021

Difficult day for India ???? and @ManUtd I’m sure they will bounce back! Congratulations to Pakistan ???? and Liverpool! # time to go to bed ????

Yuvraj Singh (@ YUVSTRONG12) October 24, 2021

India and Pakistan face New Zealand in their next match. As Pakistan faces New Zealand on Tuesday, India’s next game is on Sunday.

Click here for IndiaToday.ins full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/sports/cricket/story/india-vs-pakistan-t20-world-cup-reactions-1868873-2021-10-24 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos