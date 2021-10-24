Getting heated with the PDIP, Democrats joke: “The Jokowi era, is the KPK getting stronger or not?”





Merdeka.com – The political temperature is rising between the PDI-P and the Democratic Party. After the secretary general PDIP Hasto Kristiyanto plans to offer scholarships to academics who want to benchmark government performance Jokowi and Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY). Democratic DPP spokesman Herzaky Mahendra Putra said each government has different problems and challenges. He retorted the current government. Particularly with regard to efforts to strengthen the eradication of Corruption. “Of course, each era has its own accomplishments. For example, during Megawati’s time, she managed to form the Eradication Commission. Corruption. The era of Mr. SBY strengthened the Corruption Eradication Commission. Yes, in Mr. Joko Widodo’s time, whether the KPK is getting stronger or not, let the people be the judge, “Herzaky said in his statement on Sunday 11/24. Basically, he said, Democrats don’t want to compare the current administration with the previous one. Because, this is not the time to compare the performance of the president. It is best if all parties focus on helping people battling the Covid-19 pandemic. “It’s not that we’re busy comparing, let alone claiming accomplishments. It’s better if we’re busy helping people, rather than claiming accomplishments. Let people feel our accomplishments, instead of we are busy bragging about our accomplishments in the media, even though people are in trouble, ”he said. Herzaky recalled that apart from the health crisis, the economic crisis still hangs over Indonesia. Unemployment and poverty more growing. Especially since the COVID-19 pandemic. “It is better that government officials, as well as the elites of political parties that support the government, focus on thinking about the people. Find a solution to that,” he added. It is time for all parties to work together to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic. Too many lives have fallen victim to the Covid-19 virus. “Is it really worth claiming achievements? Hundreds of thousands of our fellow citizens who are grieving and losing family members, still think the government deserves and has the right to claim achievements? Where is their conscience “, he concluded. Previously, PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto would offer scholarships to academics who want to compare the performance of the Jokowi and Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) administrations. He didn’t want mutual demands to turn into political rumors. “I personally offer scholarships to those who will conduct a study to compare the performance of Chairman Jokowi and Chairman SBY,” he told the PDIP DPP office, Jakarta Center, Saturday (23/10). So that it does not become a political rumor, it does not become a political issue, but based on academic studies which can be explained in terms of objectivity, “he continued. He said that if an academic study was conducted using quantitative aspects, infrastructure development in the Jokowi era would be much more extensive. He gave examples of toll roads, airports and ports. “What about the number of bridges that have been built between Pak SBY and Pak Jokowi over the past 10 years. The number of ports, toll roads, agricultural land for the population, dams for the population, can be done with objective research, ”he said. Reporter: Delvira Hutabarat

