Nancy Pelosi briefly forgets Donald Trump’s name on CNN’s ‘State of the Union’





House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Briefly forgot former President Trump’s name during a CNN State of the Union interview on Sunday.

The interview focused on John Lewis’ voting rights law when presenter Jake Tapper spoke of President Biden’s desire to remove filibuster in order to pass the bill through Congress.

“So it’s President Biden who says he’s ready to consider the idea of ​​getting rid of filibuster for the voting rights law and maybe other things as well. Do you agree with him on this issue that, at the end of the day, having some sort of voting rights bill is more important than preserving filibuster, at least for this vote? ” Tapper asked.

TIM SCOTT WARNS DEMS PLAN FROM TAXING RISKS OF UNREALIZED GAINS THAT DESTROY THE ENTIRE US SYSTEM

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Meets with reporters to discuss President Joe Biden’s national agenda, including passing a bipartisan infrastructure bill and passing an extension of the Democrats-only social safety net, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, September 8, 2021. (AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite) (AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite)

“The most important vote right now in the United States Congress is the vote to respect the sanctity of the vote, which is the fundamental basis of our democracy. So if there was a vote that filibuster could go ahead, it would be the vote, and allow a lot more, because we’re talking about stopping the suppression of the vote and the cancellation. elections, ”Pelosi replied.

After insisting the vote was “fundamental,” Pelosi appeared to forget Trump’s name when discussing the previous administration.

“Now remember, when he was called president and Republicans were in power,” Pelosi said.

“Donald Trump,” Tapper reminded him.

“Mitch McConnell removed the filibuster to allow three simple majority judges to go to the Supreme Court for life. You would think they could remove it so that the American people have the right to vote,” he said Pelosi said.

Pelosi also insisted that she supported efforts to remove filibuster in favor of the voting rights law.

“This is the most important vote. It is about the Constitution,” Pelosi said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California speaks during her weekly media briefing on Capitol Hill Thursday, September 30, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo / Andrew Harnik) (AP Photo / Andrew Harnik)

Pelosi notably confused President Trump’s name with that of former President George W. Bush in 2018 when he called for Devin Nunes to be removed from his post on the House Intelligence Committee.

“This is a cover-up by the Republicans to protect President Bush, excuse me, President Trump in this investigation,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi also sadly forgot George Floyd’s name in 2020 when discussing Democrats’ efforts to pass police reform law.

“And I said” I will recommend this to the Judiciary Committee and the Congressional Black Caucus that shaped the bill, but I will only do so if you tell me this legislation is worthy of George Kirby’s name, “and he said it does, and so we were very proud, very proud to wear this, ”Pelosi said.

