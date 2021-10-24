Trump ‘kneecap’ GOP presidential candidate if he doesn’t run, says ex-Republican lawmaker





Former Republican lawmaker David Jolly argued on Sunday that Donald Trump would end up hurting the GOP presidential candidate in 2024 if he didn’t run for the job himself.

“There is no way out for Donald Trump that is benevolent and empowers the other Republicans behind him,” Jolly, who previously represented Florida in the House of Representatives, said in an MSNBC interview.

“He will say he is not showing up because the system is rigged and no one should participate in it, and he will in effect bring to his knees whoever could be the potential Republican candidate behind him,” he added.

Jolly was one of many prominent Republicans who left the party after Trump took office.

When appearing on MSNBC on Sunday, host Alex Witt referred to a poll conducted by Grinnell College showing President Joe Biden and Trump were tied in a hypothetical clash in 2024.

The poll, released Wednesday by Grinnell and Seltzer & Company, found that Biden and Trump each had the support of 40% of likely voters. The survey found that 14% of voters said they would vote for “someone else,” while 4% said they were undecided and 1% said they would not vote. Witt also noted that support for Biden among Independents has plummeted.

Witt asked Jolly what he thought of the recent poll and “that these are Trump’s numbers after January 6,” when supporters of the former president stormed the United States Capitol.

Former Republican Congressman David Jolly argued on Sunday that Donald Trump would end up hurting the GOP presidential candidate in 2024 if he didn’t run for the job himself. Above, Trump arrives for a rally on October 9 in Des Moines, Iowa. Scott Olson

“I think there is clearly an opportunity for Democrats to improve their message, their policy making, and I think you will see a stronger Joe Biden in a few years if he faces re-election.”

“But what he’s saying is that Donald Trump could most likely be the Republican Party candidate and he could very well win, but that’s a slim chance. He’s a person who lost the vote. popular twice, and therefore the Catch-22 for Republicans, is that if he decides to run and get the nomination, you go into 24 with a losing candidate, ”he added.

Another poll released Thursday by Redfield & Wilton Strategies found that Biden had a slim margin over Trump in a hypothetical showdown. Of those polled, 42% said they would vote for Biden and 40% said they would vote for Trump if they ran for the 2024 presidential election.

Trump has not officially announced he will run in the next presidential election, but has suggested he is strongly considering a second White House candidacy.

Newsweek has contacted Trump’s press office for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/trump-will-kneecap-gop-presidential-nominee-if-he-doesnt-run-says-ex-republican-lawmaker-1642038 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos