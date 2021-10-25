Osman Kavala: The man at the center of the conflict between Erdogan and the West





24 October 2021 Quote in pictures, AFP Photo caption, Mr. Kavala has been in prison for several years Tensions have grown over Osman Kafaala’s arrest after some Western ambassadors in Turkey called for his immediate release. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he ordered 10 ambassadors, including the United States and France, to leave the country. Mr Erdogan said the ten ambassadors – including those from NATO allies in the United States and France – would be advertised as not to leave the country, which is usually the first step in expelling diplomats. It comes days after Turkey’s foreign ministry summoned the ten ambassadors, calling their appeal “irresponsible” as they demanded a just and immediate solution to Osman Kavala’s case. Who is this man? Osman Kavala was arrested again after being released on bail. A court ordered his immediate release early last year after dismissing charges against him and eight others in connection with the 2013 protests. He has been in prison since 2017 and has been accused of funding protests and participating in the failed 2016 coup, although he has denied the allegations. He is a Turkish businessman, social activist, philanthropist and political prisoner. Kavala has supported many civil society organizations since the early 1990s. He is the founder and chairman of the board of Anadolu Kltr, a non-profit arts and culture organization based in Istanbul. In 2019, he received the 21st European Archaeological Heritage Award for his efforts in preserving and providing important examples of cultural heritage and dangers in Turkey. Quote in pictures, Reuters Photo caption, President Erdogan In 2019, he also received the 17th Ayenur Zarakolu Freedom of Thought and Expression Award from the Istanbul branch of the Human Rights Association. On September 17, the European Council issued a statement calling for the release of the 64-year-old businessman. Mr Kavala has denied any wrongdoing and critics of Erdogan’s government say his case is an example of widespread pressure on the opposition. Earlier this week, Erdogan defended the Turkish judicial system, saying: “I said to our foreign minister: we cannot keep the group in our country”. But Turkey, so far, has refused to recognize the judgment of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) of December 10, 2019, which declared that the European Convention on Human Rights had been violated. and therefore ordered the immediate release of Kavala. It’s okay. The ECHR said Kavala’s arrest was politically motivated and there was no credible evidence to support these claims. However, Turkish officials did not implement the ruling and said the ECHR ruling was not final. And now several countries are putting pressure on Turkey in this regard.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/somali/war-59028524 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos