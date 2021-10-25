‘The nation is proud of you,’ Prime Minister Imran Khan says as Pakistan overtakes India in 2021 T20 World Cup





New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated his country’s cricket team after the team led by Babar Azam outclass Indian rivals by 10 wickets in the high-octane clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

Shortly after Pakistan’s victory, their first against India in the World Cup, Imran tweeted a photo of himself watching the game alongside Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Imran congratulated the team and Captain Babar who were instrumental in the victory of Pakistan.

“Congratulations to the Pakistan team and especially Babar Azam who led forward, as well as the brilliant performances of Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi. The nation is proud of you all,” Imran tweeted.

With this victory, Pakistan ended nearly three decades of Indian domination over them on the world stage.

Pakistan limited India to 151 for seven after choosing to participate in the successful T20 centerpiece match.

Pakistan then did light work on the 152 goal, completing the win with 13 balls to go.

Skipper Babar Azam made his way through 68 while his opening partner Mohammad Rizwan smashed 79 as Indian bowlers struggled to contain the two hitters.

Earlier, Captain Virat Kohli led forward with half a century as India recovered from a disastrous start to a tough total. Besides Kohli’s 57 balls, Rishabh Pant slammed 39 in 30 deliveries.

Meanwhile, Indian captain Virat Kohli had no qualms admitting his side were “overplayed” by Pakistan, but said his players weren’t the ones pushing the panic button.

“We didn’t perform the things we wanted but credit is certainly due – they (Pakistan) outscored us today,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“When you lose three wickets at the start it’s very difficult to come back, especially when you know the dew is coming. They were also very professional with the bat. Hitting across the line was not so easy in the first half. time than it seemed in Pakistan innings, so when you know conditions can change you need 10-20 more runs.

“But quality Pakistani bowling didn’t get us out of the blocks. We’re definitely not a panic-pushing team, it’s the start of the tournament, not the end,” Kohli added.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta

