National Summit: Democracy in the Jokowi Era Seen as Decaying and the Origins of the Ministry of Religion

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The news that most captured the attention of readers this morning, among others, University of Sydney lecturer Thomas Power, found that democracy was in decline during the time of President Joko’s administration Widodo or Jokowi. This is based on indicators: official elections and opposition, independent law enforcement and judicial institutions, free and quality media, as well as informal opposition and opportunities for demonstrations. Then the minister of worship Yaqut Cholil Qoumas revealed another version of the origins of the formation of the ministry of worship at the beginning of the independence of the Republic of Indonesia. Here is a summary :

1. Sydney University Lecturer Calls Decline of Democracy in Jokowi’s Era

A lecturer at the University of Sydney, Thomas Power, found that democracy was in decline during the days of President Joko Widodo or the Jokowi administration.

Thomas explained that there are four things that become indicators of the evaluation of a democratic country. These include elections and the official opposition, independent law enforcement and judicial institutions, free and quality media, as well as unofficial opposition and protest opportunities.

“If you look at the Jokowi era, there has been a fairly slow weakening but it has continued to occur around the indicators,” Thomas said in an online discussion on Sunday, October 24, 2021.

Thomas explained, on official election and opposition indicators, Indonesia now has almost no party that represents the people. The party is controlled by the interests of the elite, so the party system becomes unrepresentative.

According to Thomas, almost all political parties prioritize cabinet allocations over maintaining political attitudes in line with the wishes of their constituents. “The conditions for presidential candidacy are increasingly narrow and exclusive, so that only two pairs of candidates can participate in the elections of 2014 and 2019,” he said.

Additionally, the two pairs of candidates who fought in 2019, namely Jokowi vs Prabowo Subianto, tended to be anti-democratic.

Second, on indicators of law enforcement and judicial institutions, Thomas said, the politicization of law enforcement has become increasingly visible over the past five years, especially in police and prosecutors. “Protection from prosecution is one of the most effective forms of patronage for authorities.” he said.

More recently, there have been physical attacks and criminalization, the Taliban narrative, revisions of the KPK law, to the National Insight Test (TWK) controversy. According to Thomas, this is an effort to erase the independence of legal and judicial institutions.

The third indicator, free and quality media, also declined. Thomas discovered that the media in Indonesia today is increasingly dominated by those actively involved in government. On the other hand, media that criticize the government are threatened with exposure and even surveillance.

Moreover, the last indicator, namely the unofficial opposition and the protests, Thomas saw that before the 2019 elections, the government began to limit and dismantle the activities of opposition groups.

“One example is the emergence of the # 2019ChangePresident group,” said Thomas. He saw this action as an effort to fight radicalism.

However, the act of rejection and the forced dismantling of opposition groups ahead of the 2019 elections, where this attitude became the capital to delegitimize the post-election protests. For example, the protests against the KPK bill, the penal code and the omnibus law.

Even as the protest unfolded, freedom of expression was increasingly threatened. Indeed, the demonstration was forcibly dispersed and the demonstrators were victims of violence by the authorities.

“We can see that there is a drop in all indicators. So we conclude that with efforts to weaken democracy from above, Indonesia is experiencing a crisis over the quality of democracy,” Thomas said. .

Meanwhile, President Joko Widodo’s spokesman Fadjroel Rachman declined if democracy in Indonesia deteriorates under the current era of government.

“I want to say democracy Indonesia is doing well, “Fadjroel said in an online chat on Sunday, October 24, 2021.

Fadjroel explained that the space in democracy remains open, so that the public can still submit contributions and criticisms to the government, where these critiques and contributions are evaluated by the government.

2. Yaqut: National gift from the Ministry of Religion for NU, not for Muslims

Minister of worship Yaqut Cholil Qoumas has revealed another version of the origins of the establishment of the ministry of worship at the start of independence of the Republic of Indonesia.

According to Yaqut, there has been a debate, especially within the Ministry of Religion, that the Ministry of Religion was formed for the benefit of Muslims. Yaqut denies this opinion.

According to Yaqut, the Ministry of Religion is a gift from the state to the Nahdlatul Ulama or NU jamiyah and not to Muslims in general. What is Yaqut’s argument?

This statement began when he wanted to change the slogan or the motto of the Ministry of Religion, which is sincere in charity. Then one of his collaborators, according to Yaqut, disagreed with the idea of ​​changing the slogan. The reason? Because the Ministry of Religion is a state gift for Muslims.

Yaqut disagreed with this opinion, as he believed the ministry of religion was a gift from the state to the NU congregation.

“I don’t object that the ministry of religion is a state gift for NU, not for Muslims in general, but specifically for NU,” he said.

This was revealed by Yauqt during the opening of the international webinar for Santri Building the Nation hosted by Rabithah Ma’ahid Islamiyah and PBNU in commemoration of Santri Day, which was broadcast live on TVNU’s YouTube channel Nadhlatul Ulama Television on 20 October 2021.

Yaqut continued, the birth of the Ministry of Religion was due to NU’s involvement in the removal of the Seven Words from the Jakarta Charter.

“The Ministry of Religion emerged because of the removal of seven words from the charter of Jakarta. It was proposed to become a peacemaker from Nadhlatul Ulama, then the ministry of religion was born, ”Yaqut said.

Yaqut in his presentation revealed that he would maximize the Ministry of Religion to empower as many Islamic boarding schools and students as possible, one of which was to establish the Islamic boarding school branch.

According to Yaqut, pesantren who are part of NU, it is natural that a general manager of Islamic boarding schools be appointed. “Once again, let’s take this opportunity for the good of the jamiah and the congregation so that we can prepare the future of our children, our students, to win future battles,” he said. Ruby.

Read: Hasto PDIP congratulates Jokowi on his handling of Covid-19, insults the government of the previous decade