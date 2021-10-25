Faced with a vote of no confidence, the head of the Pakistani province of Balochistan resigns





The chief minister of Pakistan’s southwestern province of Balochistan resigned hours before a vote of “no confidence” against him in the regional parliament.

Jam Kamal Khan had been the subject of criticism from the opposition as well as some members of his own Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) in recent months.

“Jam Kamal Khan has tendered his resignation to Governor of Balochistan Syed Zahoor Agha and the governor has accepted his resignation,” an official in the governor’s office said in a written message to an RFE / RL correspondent in Quetta on October 24.

Sixteen members of opposition parties, who also claimed the support of some members of the ruling party, filed a motion of no confidence against the chief minister last month. The president of the assembly of Balochistan had fixed October 25 for the vote.

Minutes after his resignation, Jam Kamal Khan tweeted: “I have devoted all my time and energy to the governance and development of Balochistan. I prefer to leave with respect and not be part of their monetary program and their bad governance. “

Opposition members accused Kamal Khan of poor governance, including doing little to tackle high regional unemployment. He has also been criticized for passing a budget that his opponents say would further worsen poverty in the province. Kamal Khan had previously dismissed all charges as unfounded.

Previously, the outgoing chief minister traveled to Islamabad to meet with Prime Minister Imran Khan to seek his support. Jam Kamal Khan’s Balochistan Awami Party was an ally of Pakistani Prime Minister Tehrik-e Insaf in Balochistan.

