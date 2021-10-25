Boris Johnson ready for “plan B” to deal with peak infections





Infections are on the rise in the UK, which has now passed the alert level. In July, the Westminster government lifted all restrictions but released them all Boris Johnson, carried out too quickly according to experts, may have helped fuel the new wave of coronavirus which risks bringing the country to its knees, despite the high number of people vaccinated. For this reason, the British government is considering the possibility of taking a step back to introduce new restrictions on the population. A “plan B” which would not be too demanding but would bring back the masks and the smartworking, introducing the Green pass to access certain places. Labor pushes government to step up measures also in view of the impending winter. The drop in the number of cases after days of rising bodes well but not yet a clear signal for experts, who are calling for a tightening to better manage hospitals in the kingdom. After more than 10 days, today infections have not exceeded 40,000 units, albeit slightly, stopping 39,962, or in any case about 5,000 less than the average of 44,000 in recent days. Even from a fatality perspective, improvements have been recorded, with fewer than 100 deaths recorded today, even though it’s Sunday the data has yet to be properly calibrated. too early to say that the UK is emerging from this new wave which, fortunately, has not resulted in the collapse of hospitals despite the high number of cases. However, as experts point out, that of Great Britain is an emblematic case to show that the pandemic is still at a level where vaccines alone are not enough to cope with the emergency, especially if (as it appears ) it appears that it is spreading a sub-variant of the Delta which would be even more contagious. In the UK, according to the latest data, around 80% of people over 12 have received at least the first dose of vaccine but with the implementation of “plan B”, the government could push the vaccination campaign further to increase the number of doses to be administered. On the other hand, Christmas is approaching and the risk of further closures in one of the most prosperous periods of trade could cause great discontent in the country. Also for this reason, experts suggest acting immediately. “ We need people to use tampons, to avoid contact with large numbers of people in confined spaces, to use masks. All of these things have to happen if we are to stop this increase and get it under control soon enough to stop the real melting, which could happen in the middle of winter. “said the teacher Adam finn, member of the Government Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization. Wales, Scotland and Ireland have already made the tightening and England could adapt soon, especially with regard to the return of masks in closed places. The hypothesis of using the British version of the Green Pass to access the most risky places, such as events and nightclubs, for people over 18 is also being studied.

