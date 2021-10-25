Lessons for Israel’s right after Trump’s peace plan is rejected – opinion





As we mark the first anniversary of the Abrahamic Accords, we must also remember their backdrop. In January 2020, former US President Donald Trump chose to allow Israel to apply sovereignty over 30% of the regions of Judea and Samaria / West Bank. Israeli analysts of various ideological leanings – including Israel Hayom’s Ariel Kahana and Walla’s Barak Ravid – agreed that the move did not materialize because it lacked Israeli support, according to the following account: Jared Kushner, the a former senior adviser to the former president, knowing the opposition, conditioned the decision on broad Israeli consent, including from the Blue and White Party and right-wing parties.

Former Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi quickly shared his disagreement with senior officials in the Trump administration, but Defense Minister Benny Gantz did not rule out partial annexation. However, the senior leaders of the Yesha Council strongly opposed this decision at that time. The Yesha Council argued that because Trump had asked Israel to agree to negotiate with the Palestinian Authority on the basis of its peace plan for prosperity in return for its green light, supporting annexation implied an agreement. principle to the establishment of a Palestinian state in Judea and Samaria / the West. Bank.

Discussions at the White House concluded within a short period of time when there had not been broad consent among the Israelis and as a result annexation was suspended and the focus was on promoting d ‘a different diplomatic alternative, enjoying greater Israeli popularity: Israeli-Arab normalization. The usefulness of the Abrahamic Agreements for the State of Israel is widely accepted among Israelis. Yet those who are loyal to the Land of Israel should reflect on the loss of a unique opportunity that has presented itself to them. It highlights an inability to advance the values ​​of the central religious right through the categorical rejection of diplomatic proposals.

In our continued work with Zionist religious leaders – one of us firmly in the Israeli religious right – and in the meetings we held with rabbis and right-wing politicians after Trump’s speech, we met a lot of people. who wanted to see the plan in a positive way. However, they felt that they lacked the capacity to substantially address diplomatic proposals, showing that the theological and ideological language needed for such a response was not sufficiently thought out and clarified. No such language has been developed within the religious right in Israel so far because the default choice has been to reject international proposals based on the assumption that they seek to destroy the settlement project. . Trump’s plan emphasized that this is not always the case.

An Israeli flag can be seen in the settlements of Elon Moreh, one of 15 landlocked communities on hold under the Trump plan. (credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)

There is a need for a language that would allow the religious right to respond to this challenge with a principled and substantial commitment. Yet there is almost no principled and halachic discussion on several fundamental questions which we will enumerate through hypothetical and demonstrative questions. The nature of the borders: If the proposal had consisted of a larger annexation and a smaller Palestinian state, say only Area A, would it have met with a different reaction? Terminology: Does the problem lie in the term – a Palestinian state? Character of the signatory entity: Assuming that a future proposal is a permanent agreement between the State of Israel and Palestinian national autonomy, would the answer be different? Historical view: Is the main difficulty related to the fact that the proposals were about final status agreements rather than time-bound agreements? Nature of the award: Should we treat differently a proposal including bringing the Jewish general public closer to the Jewish tradition? What if the agreement expressed Abrahamic recognition of the State of Israel and the people of Israel in accordance with Abraham’s agreements with the Gulf countries? One can certainly point out other fundamental problems which deserve discussion and clarification, both halachically and ideologically.

A halachic-ideological discussion, and not an automatic rejection, is needed regarding the future of the Land of Israel. Indeed, it seems that a proposal like that of the Trump administration does not resurface during the tenure of US President Joe Biden. But we cannot know what the future American administrations will offer. Those who are attached to the Land of Israel should prepare for such a scenario and other opportunities that cannot be foreseen at this time. The State of Israel would need to translate the ideological and religious movements that sparked and supported the colonization project for nearly six decades into concrete diplomatic acts. Therefore, especially in light of what those keen to strengthen Israel’s grip on Judea and Samaria would see as a missed opportunity, it is important to carefully explore: precisely and why? What can we agree to within the limits of halacha and Israel’s security needs? Responses to future diplomatic proposals should not be worked out emotionally on a whim, but after careful study, research and exploration. Such a study would make it possible to respond to the proposals with a “yes, but” rather than a “no” and thus move the diplomatic conversation towards more fruitful directions.

The rabbinical and political leaders of Israel’s religious right should discuss this issue in light of such issues. And it would be wise to do it now, seriously and cautiously, not out of a sense of urgency and the need to react quickly to a concrete diplomatic proposal. Such a conversation can provide a solid and thoughtful halachic and ideological foundation for when the time comes, which could help all concerned to adequately deal with future diplomatic proposals that are sure to arise.

The authors are senior advisers at the Herbert Kelman Institute for Conflict Transformation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jpost.com/opinion/lessons-for-israels-right-after-rejecting-trumps-peace-plan-opinion-682983 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos