More good news for the Island of the Gods – Opinion

Rob goodfellow

Mon 25 October 2021





01:28

Opinion

Throughout the global pandemic, businessman Ni Wayan Murni has been a source of inspiration to his fellow Balinese. Its iconic restaurant, Murni’s Warung in the island’s highland village of Ubud-Campuhan, is one of a dozen restaurants to remain open and retain staff.

Before COVID-19, the vast majority of Balinese adults were directly employed in the tourism sector, with 60% of Balinese gross domestic product attributed to tourism alone. The collapse of overseas visitors, especially the number one cohort of visitors, Australians, has hit the Island of the Gods hard.

Over the past two years, foreign tourist arrivals have fallen from over 6 million to less than 1 million, with nearly 105,000 Balinese losing their jobs in August 2021 alone. (Six in ten Indonesians are working in the informal sectors this figure is therefore probably much higher than reported.) As a result, the island’s economy contracted by 9.3 percent.

As a key public health measure, the island has been largely closed to foreign visitors, relying instead on domestic tourism to turn the economic wheels. (This strategy resulted in a “life-saving” turnaround of 2.8% for the second quarter of this year.)

Often called “the Mother Ubud ”and“ the mother of modern tourism in Bali ”, Mother (Ms.) Murni was one of the very first Balinese to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. (President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo credited Bali’s high vaccination rate now of 76 percent of the population for the first dose and 65 percent for the second dose–for the decision to reopen.)

Mother Murni said: “I wanted to be a good example and show my staff and my community that vaccination is safe. And, of course, we all want to welcome visitors again. In Balinese culture, we have a strong sense of ‘we’ and not just ‘me’. We understand very well the responsibilities and obligations. And now we are being rewarded for working together and trusting experts and science as we move towards reopening our beautiful island. “

To survive, Murni’s Warung has resized its menu and exploited its strengths, as it started in 1974, serving mostly popular local dishes at local prices. Deliveries have become more frequent than before. In the process, his restaurant won the Guru Restaurant award for the best food delivery in Ubud! (His restaurant had previously won the prestigious Gourmand award in 2019 – just before the COVID-19 hit – and his Tamarind spa at Murni’s Houses won the 2021/22 Contemporary Spa of the Year – Indonesia Prestige Awards.)

Last week Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno sent a clear message to the Australian government that Indonesia has taken the necessary steps to welcome tourists back to Bali. The Australian Prime Minister responded on Friday.

In an October 22 press conference with QANTAS boss Alan Joyce (reported in the National Newspaper, the australian), Prime Minister Scott Morrison spoke the words Mother Murni and his nearly four million Balinese compatriots were waiting to hear from him. “I will see President Widodo this weekend (at the Glasgow climate summit sponsored by the United Nations COP26), and then at the G20. This [re-opening of Bali to Australian tourists] has been a regular question that has come up in our discussions during the pandemic about when we will be able to travel to Indonesia again. “

Confirmed in a newsletter from ABC (the national broadcaster), Joyce reinforced the Prime Minister’s comments that discussions were underway with the Indonesian government to welcome fully vaccinated Australians to Bali with reduced quarantine requirements or non-existent.

Hearing the news Mother Murni’s immediate comment was, “It’s wonderful. It really cheered us up. Not only does our President understand how difficult life was in Bali during the pandemic, but now our neighbor Australia also understands and the two leaders will meet and work together. It made us all so happy and optimistic about the future.

When Australians return, however, there is a discussion of the positive changes that can be made to improve the visitor experience. As Mother Pure says: “father Luhut (Luhut Panjaitan, Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Coordination) said in the post-pandemic future, more emphasis should be placed on low ecological impact / high value tourism. I also know my friends who suffered during the pandemic, like my neighbors at Casa Luna, the amazing Blanco Museum across the river from my Warung, and the award-winning Elephant Safari Park and Rescue Center at Yanie. and Nigel Mason in Taro would agree. “

The “Mother Ubud ”was clearly inspired by the prospect of a meeting between the Indonesian President and the Australian Prime Minister on the sidelines of Glasgow: to help Bali. She said: “Because Australians are loved and appreciated by Balinese, and because generations of Australians have fallen in love with Bali, these ‘man-to-man’ discussions can only bring our two neighboring peoples closer together.”

But more than that, Bali is the most recognized tourism brand in the world. And when Bali is doing well, so is the world.

***

The writer is the co-author of the book, So many delicious years: Murni’s Warung, Ubud, Bali