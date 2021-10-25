Donald Trump: the art of the press release





The former and / or current and / or future President Donald Trump, depending on whether you’re speaking to someone living in the real world, a majority of Republicans, or a guy selling pillows on TV has been making waves with a statement on the death of Colin Powell.

The most shocking thing about it is that people were genuinely surprised. After all, it’s very much in line with the Trump brand.

What those who were (or claimed to be) outraged failed to realize, however, is that it could have been a lot worse. People assume that Trump, whose lack of impulse control is actually one of his most endearing mental disorders, is content to type or dictate these statements before sending them out.

Nothing could be further from the truth. The release of the statement was preceded by a vigorous email debate between Trump and his staff on how it should be worded. It’s not something the public is generally aware of, which is why we’re excited to report that we’ve gotten these emails exclusively.

From: [email protected] To: [email protected] Date: October 19, 2021, 10:00 a.m. Subject: Colin Powell

Mister President,

As you may have seen, former Secretary of State Colin Powell passed away this morning. When someone of his stature dies, it is customary for the oldest statesmen in the country and obviously also the legitimate presidents who have been deceived by the victory to issue a declaration. I have prepared a draft for your approval.

It is with deep sadness that I learned of the passing of Colin Powell this morning. He was a real public servant and, as the country’s first black secretary of state, a real pioneer. Today we have lost a great American, and Melania and I want to express our sincere condolences to her family.

From: [email protected]

To: [email protected] Date: October 19, 2021, 10:05 a.m. Subject: Subject: Colin Powell

No. Collin was very mean to me. Also, it doesn’t mention that the media hate me and that I won the election.

How about this: As your beloved president, I am pleased to inform you that Collin Powell has passed away. He was a very mean man and he lied about the guns in Iraq and that I am a racist. Blacks love me. The fake new media loved him, which shows he was bad. They should like me because I gave them huge marks. He also said that I tried to overturn the election when I won all the states and in Michigan there were more voters and in the cities there were Dominion voting machines and everything. was rigged.

From: [email protected] To: [email protected] Date: October 19, 2021, 10:10 a.m. Subject: Re: Re: Colin Powell

Mister President,

You are obviously right about all of these things, but, perhaps, it might be wise to take the high road today.

Maybe we can incorporate some of the points you raised into a statement that focuses more on Secretary Powell’s legacy on this. We could follow that up after the funeral with a statement that you were right about Iraq.

How about this: I might not always agree with Colin Powell, but he was undeniably a great American. Both a soldier and a diplomat, he served the country with distinction and was beloved by the media. Melania and I mourn her passing and would like to express our sincere condolences to her family.

From: [email protected]et To: [email protected] Date: October 19, 2021, 10:15 a.m. Subject: Re: Re: Re: Colin Powell

Your statement is not about Me at all. It must be Me. Memememe!

At least you have something on the Fake News Media. Now we have to talk about how he made so many mistakes.

Like this: Collin Powell was a loser. He lost everyone’s respect when he lied about the so-called weapons of mass destruction at the UN. They laughed at him but they didn’t laugh at me this time. They laughed with me, so it was different. Now he has lost his life. They say it’s Covid, which I totally survived. It was easy because I’m the healthiest president ever. But Collin was ill. May he rest in peace (which I totally brought to Afghanistan until Sleepy Joe screwed him up).

It must also be said that he was a RINO.

From: [email protected] To: [email protected] Date: October 19, 2021, 10:20 a.m. Subject: Re: Re: Re: Re: Colin Powell

Mister President,

Many good things. You are right that your statement is clearly better than mine. You are a genius. Just a few minor suggestions: It might not be great to allude to the deal you made with the Taliban. We’re also going a bit off the beaten track with the UN stuff. They’re globalists anyway, and you’re about America first.

I think you’ll like this project: Colin Powell was respected by many Americans and loved by the media for transcending partisanship and criticizing members of both parties. While his long career has been marked by missteps, such as his role in the invasion of Iraq, he has dedicated decades of his life to serving the United States. For this service he deserves praise. Melania and I mourn her death and offer our deepest condolences to her family.

From: [email protected] To: [email protected] Date: October 19, 2021, 10:27 a.m. Subject: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Colin Powell

I don’t hate him but I don’t like him.

Why won’t you let me have this moment.

Enough debate, I want to say this:

It’s wonderful to see Collin Powell, who made big mistakes on Iraq and the infamous weapons of mass destruction, being treated so nicely to death by the fake media. I hope that will happen to me one day. He was a classic RINO, if not that, always being the first to attack other Republicans. And he was very mean to me. But anyway, I’m glad he’s dead!

From: [email protected] To: [email protected] Date: October 19, 2021, 10:51 a.m. Subject: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Colin Powell

Mister President,

You are a beacon of eloquence. So that’s what we’ll post, isn’t it?

It’s wonderful to see Colin Powell, who made big mistakes on Iraq and the infamous weapons of mass destruction, being treated to death so beautifully by the fake media. I hope that will happen to me one day. He was a classic RINO, if not that, always being the first to attack other Republicans. He made lots of mistakes, but may he rest in peace!

From: [email protected] To: [email protected] Date: October 19, 2021, 10:59 a.m. Subject: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Colin Powell

Yes. Now bring me a hammer!

Editor’s Note: Any reader, and certainly a very stable genius, should recognize that this is a work of fiction. Alas, due to the contentious and vindictive nature of the former president, we wanted to make sure we label this as satire. However, if Mr. Trump stumbled upon this editorial and felt compelled to send us one of his trademark statements, we would be more than happy to help him work on a draft. If he needs more ammunition, we refer to this story, in which we predicted over two years ago how much he would make a mess after losing the election.

The above design was created by DonkeyHotey for WhoWhatWhy from these images: Trump caricature (DonkeyHotey / Flickr CC BY-SA 2.0), Colin Powell caricature (DonkeyHotey / Flickr CC BY 2.0) and background (Approved Dayan / Wikimedia CC BY 2.0).

