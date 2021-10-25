Donald Trump’s deal on TMTG lacks substance





There is no reference in the presentation deck to Trump’s latest listed adventure, Trump Entertainment Resorts, which owned six casinos at its peak but filed for bankruptcy three times in a decade.

The leader of the unawakened subscription video service that will apparently deliver entertainment, news, podcasts and more will be Scott St John, executive producer of Deal or No Deal and Americas Got Talent.

DWAC, whose sponsors are a Brazilian politician and ally of ultra-conservative Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (the Brazilian Trump) and a former Deutsche Bank fixed-rate derivatives trader, has attracted less than one month before concluding the agreement with Trump.

All he really does is what he often does, which is to rent his name to DWAC investors, with a lot of advantages and nothing but reputational drawbacks. For a man with very thick skin, there is a lot of art in this business.

This is unusual. PSPCs, or checkbook companies as they are sometimes called, are a faster and cheaper alternative to an initial public offering, but can still take up to a year or more to find a private business to acquire.

There has been a boom in SPAC over the past two years. US $ 100 billion was raised in the first half of this year alone, although its appeal appears to be waning.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors engage with PSPC without knowing what it will acquire, but have the right to withdraw their funds (and pull the rug out of the deal in the process) if they don’t like. not the acquired business or the conditions of its acquisition.

Loading

This is unlikely to happen with the Trump deal because, given what has happened in the market, they may sell their shares to some of the foundation’s investors who have committed funds at US $ 0.0029. by action in the market and do a murder.

This means that Trump, assuming the deal removes any regulatory hurdles, will get his $ 293 million in cash and, if the share price stays high, could likely go up a lot more. If TMTG is to seriously pursue its extravagant ambitions, it will need a lot more capital.

Twitter, Facebook, Netflix, Amazon and their peers have historic standing, industry dominance, and the self-reinforcing network effects they confer.

Trumps attempted to blog on his new communications platform after being banned by Twitter and Facebook for less than a month.

The poor trading record outside of real estate development (where it has also had financial problems over the years) has not deterred investors, as evidenced by the bizarre performance of the DWAC stock market on Thursday and Friday of last week.

Wall Street had a lukewarm weekend.Credit: AP

DWAC has just over 30 million shares outstanding As the share price skyrocketed, nearly half a billion shares were traded on Thursday and an additional 133 million on Friday.

Reddit discussion boards were on, bringing up memories of stock memes like GameStop and AMC, where retail investors pushed up stock prices when they put pressure on short sellers of those stocks.

Whether it was the team at Reddit and Robinhood or the crowd at Trumps MAGA, or both, there was huge retail investor activity in the market.

Loading

Just as it wasn’t possible to rationalize the prices that GameStop and AMC were pushed to earlier this year with references to fundamentals, it’s hard to see why investors would pay US $ 94 or more for US $ 9.75 per share of money and some rather vague and chimerical aspirations. It’s of course easier to tap into uncapped optimism more aggressively than reality.

With Trump having nothing in place at this point to gain indeterminate but presumably significant exposure, on paper, to the market value created by last week’s frenzy, these investors have a lot more to lose than he does.

All he really does is what he often does, which is to rent his name to DWAC investors, with a lot of advantages and nothing but reputational drawbacks. For a man with very thick skin, there is a lot of art in this business.

The Market Recap newsletter is a summary of trading days. Get it every weekday afternoon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smh.com.au/business/markets/there-s-art-but-little-substance-in-trump-s-latest-deal-20211025-p592vd.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos