Is Erdogan really going to expel the Western emissaries?

The air will certainly be heavy when US President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meet at the G20 in Rome this weekend after the latter threatened to expel ambassadors from the United States and nine other Western states. for signing a letter urging Ankara to release a particular political prisoner.

I gave the instruction to our Minister of Foreign Affairs and told him “you will immediately deal with the persona non grata declaration of these 10 ambassadors,” Erdogan said on Saturday, using a Latin term for diplomatic status which generally requires the person to leave the country.

At the time of writing, about 40 hours later, the embassies of the offending states Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Finland, New Zealand and the United States had not received any official information indicating that their ambassadors had received the boot. They may well be forced to leave Turkey in the coming days, but a review of Mr Erdogan’s recent history suggests that he may not have come up with his plan of action, but just a diversion.

Consider the circumstances. The prisoner mentioned in the letter, Turkish philanthropist Osman Kavala, has been jailed for four years without conviction and faces charges which a human rights watchdog has called “crass”. The European Court of Human Rights has repeatedly called on Turkey to immediately release Kavala, and it is these decisions that the ambassadors urged Ankara to heed.

More urgent is the long decline in the Turkish lira, which came close to 10 per US dollar last week and continues to erode confidence in the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). It is probably no coincidence that Erdogan first alluded to the expulsion of ambassadors the day after the polls were published showing, for the first time in years, more support (40.1% against 39.3%) for the opposition alliance (CHP and IYI parties) than for the AKP and its parliamentary partner, the Nationalist Movement Party.

Time and again, when the Turkish leader has found himself in the midst of a serious political crisis or a crucial election campaign, he has seen fit to make the most sensationalist and newsworthy statements. In November 2015, he faced both parliamentary elections and a massive wave of refugees that had passed through Turkey before pouring into EU states. The two sides had just started talks on an agreement to end the migrant crisis. How will you treat refugees if you don’t get a deal? Mr Erdogan asked the EU at the time. Kill the refugees?

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, left, greets NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg last year. AP Photo

Some 16 months later, Erdogan feared the vote on a referendum to reshape the Turkish government was close and postponed when Germany and the Netherlands banned AKP officials from surrendering to campaign for diaspora votes. First of all, he called the Dutch officials Nazi and fascist remnants. A week later, he warned: If you continue like this, tomorrow no European, no Westerner, anywhere in the world, will be able to take to the streets safely.

Maybe he’s letting off steam, but Mr Erdogan also seems to see this as a political sleight of hand: pitching the proverbial shiny and shiny object and betting on an almost Pavlovian response from two key groups. The first is the international media, which seem to jump at the chance to write about its “estrangement from the West.” leeway to face the current crisis.

The second group is its conservative Muslim base, which has long questioned Western ideals, having experienced firsthand how the alleged secularism of Turkey’s founder, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, marginalized their fellow human beings. Presumably, Mr Erdogans is hoping that they will hear these statements, put aside their financial concerns and remember why they supported him in the first place.

It might sound like a stretch, but we are talking about a politician who never lost a head-to-head or national vote. If it works, it kills two birds with one stone, and maybe for little money. His past verbal assaults have tousled features but had little lasting impact. Plus, his timing this time around is better than it looks.

Turkish ship Piri Reis left the port of Izmir last week for a gas exploration mission off Cyprus. AFP

Biden administration officials would be wise to examine the Turkish president’s propensity to speak out when cornered

Thanks to a litany of contentious issues involving Russian missile systems, maritime borders, an alleged conspiracy leader and the evasion of Iranian sanctions, Ankara’s relations with the United States and other allies of the United States NATO have been deeply troubled for years. As a result, as long as this latest statement remains just a threat, it seems unlikely to make matters worse.

When he took office in January, Biden pledged to make the defense of human rights a crucial part of his foreign policy. He refrained from speaking to the Turkish leader until mid-April, when he called to announce that he would oppose Ankara’s point of view and recognize “the Armenian genocide”.

The two eventually met on the sidelines of a NATO summit in June. Mr Erdogan, who has taken steps over the past year to improve relations with several Western and Arab states, seemed almost dynamic afterwards. “We have opened the doors to a new era based on positive and constructive ties,” he said the next day.

But now Mr Bidens’ human rights-focused policy has led to Kavala’s letter, prompting Mr Erdogan to put longtime allies on the brink of diplomatic deadlock. In preparation for the meeting in Rome this weekend, officials in the Biden administration would be wise to examine the propensity of Turkish presidents to speak out when cornered, and take his latest with a grain of salt.

Predicting what will happen is a fool’s game, but for this columnist, it appears the Turkish leader intended to warn the 10 ambassadors, rather than send them packing. “The day they do not know and understand Turkey,” Erdogan added on Saturday, “they will leave”.

Posted: Oct 24, 2021 2:55 PM