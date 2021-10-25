China to Reduce Fossil Fuel Consumption to Less than 20% by 2060 | China





China is aiming for a clean energy goal of reducing fossil fuel consumption to less than 20% by 2060, according to an official plan released by state media. The cabinet document, released on Sunday, follows President Xi Jinping’s pledge to wean the world’s biggest polluter from coal, with the goal of peaking carbon emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality 30 years later. But the country has been criticized for continuing to open dozens of new coal-fired power plants. The authorities also wanted to increase production, with soaring coal prices and a drop in supplies, two factors behind the recent blackouts. The directives come as countries prepare for a new round of climate talks in Glasgow from Oct. 31, from which Xi will clearly be absent. China is struggling to wean itself off from coal, which powers nearly 60% of its energy-intensive economy. But on Sunday, guidelines released by the state-run Chinese news agency Xinhua set out a host of goals on the road to carbon neutrality. Among them was the proportion of non-fossil fuel consumption reaching around 25% of total energy consumption by 2030, when the country targets peak emissions. By then, carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP would have fallen by more than 65% from 2005 levels, while the total installed capacity of wind and solar power is expected to reach over 1,200 gigawatts, Xinhua said. The guidelines also reiterated an earlier target of reducing carbon emissions per unit of GDP by 18% by 2025, compared to 2020 standards. The authorities called for a change in industrial structures, saying they would decisively curb the indiscriminate development of projects with high energy consumption and emissions. The scale of coal-based oil and gas production capacity should also be reasonably controlled, authorities said, while calling for the development of low-carbon industries. At the same time, they also underlined the need for effective responses against the economic and social risks that could accompany a low carbon transition, and to avoid overreactions and ensure a safe reduction of carbon. Economic planners fear cutting coal too quickly, fearing it could cripple growth. While China has said in a previous statement that Xi intends to strictly control the growth of coal-fired power plants, it has also signaled a continued increase over the next few years, claiming that coal consumption will start to gradually decline. from 2026.

