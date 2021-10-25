Trump subpoena? Capitol Hill riot committee chairman says “no one is off limits”





The chairman of the January 6 House select committee would not rule out subpoenaing former President Donald Trump as part of his investigation into the Capitol Riot.

“No one is off limits,” Representative Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, said on CBS News’s Face the Nation on Sunday.

“We will constantly be issuing subpoenas to various people across the country. If we have enough evidence, and obviously we are looking for evidence, but if the evidence leads to former President Trump or someone else. , the committee does not hesitate to push again, added the chairman. “We are moving forward. So, you know, it’s an investigation. We are not trying to get ahead of the investigation. We will follow the facts and circumstances as they arise. “

BOB WOODWARD FINDS “SEVEN CONSPIRATORY ACTIONS” BY TRUMP AND BANNON

The select committee has already assigned several advisers close to Trump, 11 others linked to the organization of the January 5 and 6 rallies that led to the Capitol riot, and more.

Although it appears most are engaging with the panel, Trump ally Steve Bannon refused to comply with the subpoena he received, and the House voted on Thursday to condemn him for contempt of Congress. If the Justice Department prosecutes Bannon and he is found guilty, he could face fines of up to $ 100,000 and up to one year in prison.

Rep. Liz Cheney, a Republican member of the Jan. 6 panel, said arguments by Trump and Bannon that relevant information sought by the committee is protected by executive privilege “appears to reveal” that Trump was “personally involved in the process. planning and execution. “of the events of January 6.

Thompson also explained how his committee is examining Facebook and other platforms in relation to the planning leading up to the Capitol Riot. In addition, he spoke about a team’s focus on finances.

“We have one of the committee teams whose sole purpose is to look at the January 6 fundraising, the people who spent money, be it their money and other people’s money,” Thompson said. . “It really doesn’t matter, but we want it to go to the work product or the committee.”

“We think the potential to mix tight funds for this purpose might be there, but we will obviously be looking at it,” the congressman added. “It’s just interesting that a lot of people came to Washington by bus, by plane, by charter vehicle. They stayed in hotels, motels, all that. Someone had to pay for it. And we want to. see if or they don’t pay to make this participation legal and whether or not it contributed to what happened on January 6th. “

