Ecclestone offered a ski role, agreeing with Verstappen on Netflix





Formula 1 F1 – Russian Grand Prix – Sochi Autodrom, Sochi, Russia – September 27, 2019 Bernie Ecclestone during testing REUTERS / Maxim Shemetov

LONDON, October 24 (Reuters) – Former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone, 91, is adamant about one thing after being offered an advisory role by the new head of the ski governing body – he will not go on the slopes. FIS president and fellow billionaire Johan Eliasch told reporters ahead of the Alpine World Cup season opening this weekend in Soelden, Austria, that he approached Ecclestone to join an advisory board. Ecclestone told Reuters from his home in Switzerland he was busy and had an open mind. “I said it depends on what you want me to do, what I can do to help you,” the Briton said. “I haven’t heard from him lately. “You won’t see me skiing, that’s for sure.” Eliasch, the former boss of the Head sporting goods company, was nominated by UK ski organization GB Snowsport for the FIS presidency and backed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Read more Ecclestone, who has said he has supported him as well, has been a regular at Kitzbuehel and a longtime supporter of a celebrity ski race there. In Formula 1, the Briton has relied on race promoters, teams, sponsors and the media to publicize the sport rather than the commercial rights holders themselves investing money in marketing. Liberty Media-owned sport now has an active marketing department. The Netflix series “Drive to Survive” has also been credited with attracting a multitude of new fans, especially in America. Red Bull Championship leader Max Verstappen made headlines last week when he said he was not participating because he felt some rivalries were rigged. Read more Ecclestone said he hadn’t looked at anything. “I’m a realist and I know it won’t be very real. So I know how these guys act and think and do, a lot of them,” he said. “And when you see things that you know to be completely wrong, then maybe I’ll turn a bit like Max and be a little upset.” The Briton said he was, however, captivated by the current season and the close battle between Verstappen and seven-time Mercedes world champion Lewis Hamilton. “So far Lewis is going to be on pole and Lewis will lead from start to finish and that’s it. Mentioned. “If you told me I had to sell the house and put all the money on one of them, what would you do?” I would say I would probably go play roulette because anything can happen. Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ed Osmond Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/ecclestone-offered-ski-role-agrees-with-verstappen-netflix-2021-10-24/

