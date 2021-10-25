China races against the West

We forget that the Chinese worldview is not the same as the Western worldview, he says. Baucus describes the approach of Chinese diplomacy as transactional, emphasizing how it selectively engages with multilateral bodies such as the World Trade Organization when it is beneficial, but flouts them when it is not.

In the absence of any credible mechanism to enforce international law outside the UN Security Council, where China exercises a unilateral veto, the Chinese state is free to negotiate and deal with the diplomatic community as it sees fit. convenience, Baucus said.

They will choose and choose, and they are very, very good at choosing and choosing, he said.

Former US Deputy Assistant Secretary Robert Dohner helped establish and organize the US Treasury’s Strategic Economic Dialogue with China under the Bush and Obama administrations. He says that while the early days of the Xi administration ushered in renewed optimism for increased reform and engagement, those hopes quickly evaporated to reveal a darker outlook for Sino-US relations.

By the end of the Obama administration, the outlook for China had dimmed considerably. During the Trump administration, things became much more divisive, he says.

This confrontational posture has also informed China’s engagement in the region more broadly. The recent forced annexation of legal jurisdiction to Hong Kong and the build-up of military assets in the South China Sea have highlighted a bold pursuit of China’s extensive territorial claims in the region.

Along with these direct actions, China is carrying out a more subtle program of economic coercion against its neighbors and the world.

They don’t hesitate to use the power of their markets and access to those markets to punish other countries for things that displease China, Dohner says.

The Belt and Road Initiative, a Chinese program for financing and building infrastructure in developing countries, continues to develop a portfolio of client states indebted to the Chinese regime. It’s predatory from a Western point of view, but it doesn’t matter to the Chinese, Baucus says.

He says his efforts to focus on the United States would not tolerate being relocated, as regional hegemony in Asia has always fallen on deaf ears. In meetings with Chinese party officials, he regularly invoked the ancient parable of Thucydides’ trap, where isolation and suspicion dragged Athens and Sparta into a war they did not want.

At one point, Xi began to repeat it himself in private meetings with US diplomats.

When invited to address an official rally in Seattle in 2015, Xi first quoted him in public. The so-called Thucydides trap does not exist in the world. But if large countries repeatedly made strategic miscalculations, they could set such traps for themselves, he said.

Ironically, the thinly veiled threat underlying President Xis’ statement suggests that the escalation will continue. In this context, the partners of the Americas in Asia find themselves caught between the competing interests of their sole security benefactor and their largest trading partner.

This dilemma is intimately familiar to former Japanese Foreign Ministry official Hiroaki Nakanishi, now a post-doctoral fellow in Asian studies at Kyoto University. The feeling among the Japanese is that the United States’ commitment to Asia has become uncertain, he said.

He cites China’s attempt to annex the Japanese Senkaku Islands as an example of how the state continues to test the limits of what the United States will tolerate before intervening militarily.

He said as domestic confidence in America’s security guarantee falters, Japan finds itself in an increasingly difficult position in managing its relationship with a newly assertive China.

Elsewhere in Asia, China is engaged in an express campaign to co-opt its Western allies in its vision for a new balance of power in the region.

In 2019, the Australian government approved a 99-year lease of the port of Darwin to Chinese state-owned Landbridge, explicitly ceding control of the largest shipping pipeline on Australia’s northern border to the Chinese.

That same year, Australia rejected a US proposal to station conventional intermediate-range missiles in the country. Nakanishi says this demonstrates how China’s influence operations are undermining established structures of Western cooperation in Asia.

The word China is not a Chinese word, but an external designation that has developed over the centuries among foreign traders migrating along the legendary Silk Road. The country’s Mandarin name can be seen on every Chinese banknote printed since the Communist Party took control of the mainland in 1949.

Fifty years later, on the eve of the new millennium, the People’s Bank of China began printing new banknotes. The new design incorporates the country’s name in Pinyin, an expression of Mandarin words using the alphabet that Westerners can understand phonetically and easily type into Google.

The name, Zhong Guo, means Middle Kingdom.

Xis’ actions declare a program to restore modern China to the position of regional primacy it enjoyed before the century of national humiliation, the Communist Party has double talk for the period leading up to the 1948 revolution.

He has skillfully wielded both the carrot and the stick against his neighbors for this purpose since assuming the presidency in 2013.

Baucus says the stick has become Xis’ favorite tool for dispensing foreign policy in Asia.

On the first weekend of the Biden presidency, the Chinese carried out an unprovoked sortie of 28 military planes into the Taiwan Strait. Simultaneously, an attack group of American aircraft carriers sailed into the South China Sea.

On October 1, Chinese provocations gained new momentum. As part of the Communist Party’s annual celebration of the expulsion of China’s last imperial dynasty, the military carried out an unprecedented show of force, jamming 28 J-16 fighter jets, four attack planes Su-30, four nuclear capable H-6 bombers. and an anti-submarine plane in Taiwanese airspace.

Retired General John Furlow was the commander of the 36th Infantry Division of the United States Army and a specialist in the United States Non-Kinetic Warfare Program to analyze force projection by foreign adversaries using means other than pure military might and simple.

He says the prevailing view among military leaders is that if China loses a full-scale military conflict with the United States, there is growing concern about the escalation of the program to expand its influence in the region.

Furlow says China’s intentions are clear at this point. The time to press this issue is now. The longer a coordinated response is delayed, the less effective it will be in slowing China’s incrementalism, he said.

This coordinated response is materializing in earnest. On September 15, Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States announced a new alliance, AUKUS, formed to counter China’s ambitions in Asia.

The pact provides for the acquisition by Australia of a new fleet of long-range nuclear submarines, intended to complement the existing military equipment deployed in Asia by the three member states.

John Fagan, co-founder of Market Policy Partners, a Washington DC firm advising policymakers and the private sector on the intersection between financial markets and public policy, argues that the long-standing philosophical foundation that integration economic incubation of so-called Western values ​​in China is now a distant memory.

The idea that China would get rich, and in so doing, absorb the Western value system and become more liberal and human rights-oriented, has been proven wrong, he said.

While conducting his business abroad, Xi brutally suppressed dissent in his country.

The subjugation of Uyghurs in Xinjian province continues to attract international condemnation, but the large-scale internment of the ethnic minority in re-education camps continues unabated. According to the UN Commission on Human Rights, abuses in the camps are widespread.

On the larger national scene, the Xis government continues to deploy a sophisticated social credit system. The program monitors the daily activities of all Chinese citizens online and physically using proprietary facial recognition software developed by Chinese company Megvii. Half of the world’s closed-circuit cameras are deployed in China.

It’s none of our business as far as they are concerned, Baucus says of the high-tech program China has built on its northwest border. He says Chinese diplomats routinely deflect criticism on the issue by pointing to increasing civil unrest in the United States.

It is in fact a return of water to President Xi.

Meanwhile, the Western private sector continues to leave China, despite its status as the world’s largest growth market. Last week, LinkedIn, one of the last western internet companies still operating behind China’s Great Firewall, officially pulled its platform from the country’s quarantined onshore internet network.

Xis’ provocations abroad and the atrocities he presides over at home appear to give the United States and its Asian allies a big pause in assessing what means China might be willing to use to achieve its purposes.

Interestingly, there is no colloquial equivalent for the Western saying, the end does not justify the means, in Mandarin. There is, however, an ancient Chinese expression in full revival on the continent, which presents an opposing point of view on the same existential question.

It doesn’t matter whether a cat is white or black; it is important that the cat catches mice, the saying goes. It was last popular in the 1970s in reference to Deng Xiaoping’s reforms. Today, it has become synonymous with Xi. It now means something completely different.

Jack Wright is a former executive director of JPMorgan in New York; in 2020, he left finance to pursue a master’s degree in journalism at Harvard University.