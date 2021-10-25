Meghan McCain reacts to Donald Trump calling her a ‘bully’ after revealing book ‘The View’





Meghan McCain published a revealing book about her time at The View which made headlines. The Republican expert did not hesitate to denounce his work environment perceived as “toxic” on the ABC talk show. Amid all this mess, Donald Trump has stepped out to criticize McCain for the book for calling her a “bully” and a “thug.” Now the political commentator is reacting to Trump’s statement and fighting back.

Meghan McCain and Donald Trump | Roy Rochlin / Getty Images / CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP Meghan McCain is not a fan of Donald Trump

It’s no revelation that Trump is not a fan of the McCains and has repeatedly attacked the family since the start of his political career. McCain was in a tough spot during her time at The View as she was the resident Republican. On the show, she had to defend Trump’s policies while the President of the United States threw daggers at her family. After Trump lashed out at her after the release of her revealer “Bad Republican,” she doesn’t respond.

“I mean my first reaction was ‘Thanks for the publicity’,” McCain said in an interview on Media Buzz. “He really has a way of helping people advertise their books. And I also think it’s part of my memories. It’s about being a bad Republican in The View whereas being a Republican in general means you’re a bad guy in The View. And then that means I’m a bad Republican in the Republican Party right now because I’m not a Trump supporter. “

McCain said the criticisms of Trump didn’t hurt her and she actually laughed at her statement with her husband. Adding that it was when Trump punched his father that it really stung.

Meghan McCain | Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

Meghan McCain had tough times on ‘The View’

On The View, McCain said she struggled with Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar to continue defending the Republican Party. In “Bad Republican,” McCain says his co-hosts and crew on the show “got meaner and less forgiving” as Trump led the Republican Party to the presidency.

“It was like I had become the avatar of everything they hated about the president,” she said. “It was as if the co-hosts and staff only knew one Republican about me and expressed all their anger at me, even though I didn’t even vote for Trump.”

McCain explained an incident in which she overheard Behar say she didn’t understand how she was still defending the Republican Party after Trump was so vicious.

“I could separate Trump from being a Republican. And by the way, that was my job on the show. This is also how the great political analysts survive the vagaries of each administration, ”she added.

Meghan McCain | Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

Donald Trump denounces Meghan McCain

Trump released a statement following McCain’s revealing book about his time on The View and gave him some suggestions. The former president said McCain has “always been a bully and basically a thug.” Trump found it ironic that she was “now complaining” about being “bullied” off the show. He also reminded McCain that it was he who “made it possible for his father to have the longest funeral in the world.”

“Meghan should be fighting the Communists instead of explaining how they beat her, hurt her and made her ‘physically ill’,” Trump added. “She should be fighting the Losers of The View like she is fighting some really good, well-meaning Republicans, and she would do a world of good!”

McCain’s “Bad Republican” is now available on Audible.

