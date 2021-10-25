Erdogan’s motivations behind decision to expel Turkish ambassadorsExBulletin

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has asked his foreign ministry to expel 10 ambassadors, including the United States, for asking for the release of businessman Osman Karvara, imprisoned by Turkey.

DAVID FOLKENFLIK, HTE:

Persona non grata. The term literally means that someone is no longer welcome. Yesterday, in a rare gesture, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sparked a diplomatic crisis within NATO by appointing ambassadors from 10 nations, including the United States, France and Germany. Their offense? They signed a statement calling for the release of Osman Kavala, a wealthy Turkish philanthropist and activist who has spent the past four years in a Turkish prison although he has never been convicted of any crime. To find out more, we will turn to journalist Durrie Bouscaren to explain the events in Turkey. And she’s joining us from Istanbul now. Durrie, welcome.

DURRIE BOUSCAREN: Hello. Thank you for.

FOLKENFLIK: Durrie, help us understand. What is happening?

BOUSCAREN: Yesterday the Turkish president, in front of a crowd of supporters, said he would tell his foreign ministry to declare 10 ambassadors persona non grata. And what it does is revoke their diplomatic immunity. This usually results in this person being recalled to their country of origin.

And at the moment, the embassies remain fairly quiet. I mean, the spokespersons for the Dutch and Norwegian governments told me that they had not received any communication from the Turkish Foreign Ministry confirming their expulsion. It is also unclear who exactly would be kicked out or even when. Some countries signed their statement with the name of a specific diplomat, while others, like the United States, issued it through the embassy itself.

But what we do know is that it’s incredibly unusual, especially because Erdogan is threatening to expel ambassadors from seven of his own NATO allies, as well as some of his biggest trading partners in Europe. I mean, it’s a huge fight to pick and he probably doesn’t have to. He has been in power for 19 years. And this scale is truly unprecedented in the diplomatic world.

FOLKENFLIK: Erdogan says he wants to expel these 10 diplomats because of this declaration of support for Osman Kavala last week. What about Kavala that makes him so important to them? And what about him that makes him so irritating to Erdogan?

BOUSCAREN: What we know about Kavala is that he is around 64 years old. He did western studies. He was a businessman who made his fortune from his family business and then put all his weight in favor of civil society and the arts, activism in Turkey. He also served on the board of the Turkish branch of the Open Society Foundation, created by American billionaire George Soros.

Turkish prosecutors initially accused him of supporting popular protests in 2013. They were called the Gezi Park protests. And then two years later, when a judge ordered his release, prosecutors again charged him with different charges related to the 2016 coup attempt.

So there are different reasons why Kavala is seen as some sort of Erdogan rival. But he’s not really a politician. There are other people who are considered political prisoners in Turkey, such as Selahattin Demirtas. He was the co-chairman of the pro-Kurdish party. Foreign governments have also issued statements in his favor, calling for his release. But it did not escalate to the level of a diplomatic crisis as this statement did.

FOLKENFLIK: So what do you think of the reasons President Erdogan is making this decision now?

BOUSCAREN: The first reason, according to the experts I’ve spoken to, is that this is an effort to distract from domestic politics. Turkey is still in the midst of a massive financial crisis over the Turkish lira. It got worse this week, when a financial arm of the G-7 put Turkey on the gray list. He said he had not done enough to stop money laundering. And Erdogan has historically chosen fights with the West to rally his base when he feels under attack.

FOLKENFLIK: Okay. It comes as the US Ambassador there, David Satterfield, ends his tenure in Turkey. He is about to be replaced by former Senator Jeff Flake. So what happens next?

BOUSCAREN: I think the embassies are on a wait-and-see basis. I mean, they are hoping the Turkish Foreign Ministry will try to go back in the next few days. But if the ambassadors are kicked out, Erdogan really risks alienating the United States, a huge military partner, and Germany, one of Turkey’s major trading partners, as well as the Netherlands, a massive source. of foreign investments in Turkey. These countries can choose to then expel Turkish diplomats based in their country as a sort of tit for tat. And if that happens, the risks to the Turkish economy are enormous.

FOLKENFLIK: We heard from journalist Durrie Bouscaren in Istanbul. Durrie, thank you.

BOUSCAREN: Thanks for having me.

