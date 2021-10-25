PM today launches 64k-cr health infrastructure program from Varanasi | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PMASBY) on Monday, worth 64,180 crore, to strengthen health care infrastructure across the country. According to a statement from the press information office, the prime minister will inaugurate the project from his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, during a visit to Uttar Pradesh, a polling place. In addition to that, it will also inaugurate nine new medical schools in Siddharth Nagar, the office added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh on October 25, 2021 around 1:15 am in Varanasi, Prime Minister will launch PMASBY. It will be one of the largest Pan-Indian health infrastructure strengthening programs across the country. He will be added to the National Health Mission, a press information office note said on Sunday. Modi will also inaugurate various development projects worth more than 5,200 crore for Varanasi, he added. The PMASBY device with a disbursement of approximately 64,180 crore over six years (up to fiscal year 2025-2026) was announced by the Center during the budget session in February of this year. This device will be added to the National Health Mission, the statement said. The program focuses on building the capacity of health systems and institutions across the continuum of care at all primary, secondary and tertiary levels and on preparing health systems to respond effectively to current and future pandemics and disasters. , he added. Under this program, government support will be provided to 17,788 rural health and wellness centers in 10 priority states. At least 11,024 urban health and wellness centers will be established. In addition to these, intensive care services will be available in districts with more than 500,000 inhabitants, through exclusive intensive care hospital blocks, while other districts will be covered by referral services. Within the framework of PMASBY, a national institution for one health, 4 new national institutes of virology, a regional research platform for the WHO South-East Asia region, 9 biosafety level III laboratories, 5 new regional national disease control centers will be established. PMASBY aims to build a computerized disease surveillance system by developing a network of surveillance laboratories at block, district, regional and national levels, in metropolitan areas. The integrated health information portal will be extended to all states / UTs to connect all public health laboratories, the statement said. Experts believe it is time to strengthen medical infrastructure at ground level. In a country like India, whatever efforts we make to improve the health system, it will always be less because of the population; and inaccessibility and affordability is also a problem … This underutilized infrastructure in the pvt sector can be used either by Ayushman Bharat or any other program …, said Dr MC Misra, former director , AIIMS, Delhi.

