Macomb County GOP on board Trump’s electoral conspiracy theory – Macomb Daily





The Macomb County Republican Party agrees with former President Donald Trump’s claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him as they released a statement saying his loss was “the culmination of his death. ‘a four-year coup’.

Last week, county GOP leaders approved two pro-Trump state candidates – Matthew DePerno for attorney general and Kristina Karamo for secretary of state in the upcoming 2022 election. In announcing their selection, Republicans claimed Trump won the November 2020 election “by a wide margin.”

As he took a break from a weekly pro-Trump rally held near 23 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue in Shelby Township, County President Mark Forton explained why his party supported the duo.

“We approved them both because our President approved them,” said the Chesterfield Township resident. “That’s the reason we did it.”

Republicans pose for a group photo after hosting their weekly Sunday rally in Shelby Township PHOTO COURTESY OF MARK FORTON

Trump’s discredited allegations of a stolen election have been widely reported. His allegations have been the subject of courts, state governments and even Congress, all of which have asserted the legitimacy of his defeat and the honesty of the process.

Yet the so-called “big lie” continues to divide the nation, with supporters lining up behind candidates taking a stand for or against Trump’s claims.

“We are determined to make the 2020 fraud the stake of the election,” said Forton.

In a statement released Oct. 21, the Macomb County GOP group called Trump “our legally elected leader.”

Matthew DePerno, an attorney for Kalamazoo, is the Macomb County Republican Party’s choice for state attorney general. TWITTER PHOTO

“The American people watched election night and witnessed the culmination of a four-year coup,” they said in the statement.

“President Trump has publicly declared Michigan to be the most corrupt state in the Union,” the statement read. “After pushing a computer audit for the past 10 months and witnessing numerous roadblocks by our own elected officials, we found he was right.”

Kristina KaramoTWITTER PHOTO

Trump beat Democrat Joe Biden 53% -45% in Macomb County last year, the second consecutive time the Republican has won the county. But Biden won Michigan by about 154,000 votes or 3 percentage points, and Trump continues to make unsubstantiated claims that the fraud cost him the election.

Democrats, such as Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, objected to the narrative, saying it was an attempt to “perpetuate the ‘big lie'” of the unsubstantiated allegations of 2020 voter fraud.

DePerno and Karamo have both openly stated that they believe widespread fraud or other irregularities were at play in the last presidential election.

DePerno is a Kalamazoo lawyer who pushed a discredited theory in County Antrim and beyond that the state was using rigged voting machines that skewed election results. He announced his candidacy in July, with the aim of removing Dana Nesell as state attorney general.

“DePerno will engage in impartial criminal investigations and will follow and enforce the law,” said a press release. “He made a commitment to be a servant of the people.”

Like DePerno, Karamo also criticized the 2020 election. She claims to have witnessed irregularities as a GOP observer of the Wayne County absentee counting process at the TCF Center in Detroit.

Anthony Forlini, a Republican who was elected county clerk in 2020, plans to hire a cybersecurity company to perform a forensic audit of the county election server in order to “restore confidence in our electoral processes in Macomb County “.

The county clerk’s office hired Pro V&V to audit the hardware and software that Macomb County uses to administer the elections. The work will include inventorying the systems, taking photos, recording serial numbers, examining tamper-evident seals, and dismantling the server to create a forensic image of the server and workstation hard drives. .

