China steps up assimilation of ethnic minorities by banning languages ​​in schools

After experiments aimed at assimilating ethnic minorities in Tibet, Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang, the Chinese government is now preparing to apply its policy of cultural assimilation to manage all minority populations by suppressing classroom teaching in languages kindergartens.

At the end of last month, Beijing released an updated Childhood Development Plan that removed a guarantee of the rights of minority children to be educated in their mother tongue.

China’s New National Child Development Program (2021-2030), released on September 27, omitted previous guidelines such as “respect and protect the rights of ethnic minority children to receive education in their own language.” .

The authorities changed the wording to “promote the common national language”. The result is that children from ethnic minorities are likely to learn to read and write Mandarin Chinese, instead of their native language in class.

Eliminate or reduce the use of a language is one of the widely used tactics of forced assimilation. Imperial and Soviet Russia attempted to cancel the use of Ukrainian, Polish, Lithuanian and Belarusian. England asserted its control over Wales, Scotland and Ireland by banning education in these languages. Authorities banned the use of Hawaiian in public schools after American interests forced Queen Liliuokalani to abdicate in 1893.





China’s latest revision goes against UNESCO policy, which has encouraged the teaching of the mother tongue in primary education since 1953. Numerous university studies support this position, according to the Global Partnership for Education, who distilled the research in a 2014 blog post, stating in part: “Children are more likely to enroll and be successful in school if they use their native language.

VOA Mandarin has contacted the Chinese Embassy in Washington to comment on the new policy but has not received a response.

Pan Mei-Lin, a professor in the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences at Taiwan’s National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University, told VOA Mandarin that China’s latest policies will gradually eliminate the unique cultures of targeted minority groups.

“From the Han Chinese perspective, it’s about increasing national unity, but its real consequence is a kind of cultural extinction,” she told VOA Mandarin in a telephone interview. There are dozens of ethnic minority groups in China, but more than 90% of the total population belong to the Han ethnic group. What is considered Chinese culture is Han culture.

Yang Haiying, a cultural anthropologist and professor at Shizuoka University in Japan, said the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) quietly extended the new assimilation policies.

The current expansion marks a break with recent official policy towards ethnic minorities. In the 1980s, Beijing began to promote their cultural autonomy and worked to reduce socio-economic inequalities between minorities and Han Chinese. This position was a form of reparation for the persecution and assimilation pressure that minorities suffered during the upheaval of the Cultural Revolution from 1966 to 1977.

And although the drive to promote cultural autonomy has appeared to benefit many minorities, efforts to sinicize minority groups have been stepped up under President Xi Jinping.

The coronavirus has helped sinize minority enclaves. Unable to travel outside of China due to pandemic restrictions, Han Chinese tourists visit minority areas. “The CCP’s strategy is to commodify the culture of ethnic minorities in order to neutralize their unique and distinct identities,” Joyce Ho of the Human Rights Foundation said in a report. October 1 editorial in The Hill.

Yang told VOA Mandarin in a telephone interview that in early September, Chinese authorities had already changed some regulations regarding kindergartens and elementary schools in central Hubei province, which is home to several ethnic minorities.

According to Yang, local regulations have been revised to eliminate the right of minorities to use their own language in schools in favor of Mandarin Chinese, the country’s official language.

“The reason is that they are Tujia and She ethnic minority groups in Hubei, and the population is very small. The math is that there would be less reaction to these assimilation policies, and it can serve as a pilot program to extend these policies to other ethnic minorities later, ”he told VOA Mandarin.

Yang said that in the past, it usually took Beijing authorities a year or two to expand pilot programs to all provinces. “But now you see they are really accelerating these efforts, they don’t even bother to say that ‘we respect the rights of minority groups’,” Yang added.

Tibet, Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang

Among the 56 ethnic minorities in China, Tibetans, Mongols and Uyghurs have been the most vocal against Beijing’s repressive policies.

The Diplomat reported in April 2020 that Beijing was using developed social surveillance to contain the pandemic to increase surveillance in Tibet. A little over a year later, the The Wall Street Journal reported in July that Beijing increased surveillance and restrictions on the 6.3 million Tibetans in China. The traditional works of art at school have all been replaced by portraits of Xi Jinping.

German anthropologist Adrian Zenz is the author of “Tibetans “under threat ?, a study of the modern Tibetan education system. According to his research, since 2015, all Tibetan schools have stopped recruiting teachers who teach in Tibetan. After collecting job offers from the local government for over 10 years, Zenz concluded that Mandarin Chinese, not Tibetan, is the main language of instruction in Tibet. Chinese official media challenged his work and called Zenz a “crook disguised as an academic”.





The United Nations defines “any willful act committed with intent to destroy the language” as linguistic genocide, which, in the 1948 International Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, is an aspect of cultural genocide and a crime against humanity.

Kelsang Gyaltsen Bawa, the representative of the Tibetan government-in-exile in Taiwan, told VOA Mandarin he was worried about the future of the Tibetan language.

“Before, 70% to 80% of those who live in Tibet can speak the Tibetan language fluently,” he said. “Now 9 out of 10 Tibetan youth cannot write our own language.”

A similar linguistic erasure is occurring in Xinjiang, the homeland of Muslim Uyghurs.

Ilshat Hassan Kokbore, director of Chinese affairs at the World Uyghur Congress, a German-based rights organization, told VOA Mandarin that in large cities few young people are able to speak the Uyghur language.

He added that after years of China’s assimilation policy in Xinjiang, it has become difficult for locals to preserve their language, culture and identity. “We are working hard to preserve our language and culture abroad, and we need other countries and allies to help us stop the CCP from destroying our cultural heritage,” he told VOA Mandarin.

In Inner Mongolia, Mongolian parents and students organized a broad boycott in 2020, to protest a new bilingual education policy that requires schools to use national Mandarin textbooks from the first year of primary and middle schools, replacing current Mongolian textbooks.

Temtsultu Shotsood is the president of the Southern Mongolia Congress, a Tokyo-based NGO that aims to promote the rights of Mongolians. He told VOA Mandarin that the protests had led to the arrests of more than 5,000 people.

The CCP “believes that after the arrest[s], the situation is stable now. But the truth is, the Mongols are angry. They may not have channels to express their dissatisfaction just yet, but on the international stage we are reasoning with them. [the CCP], we tell them that this is a cultural genocide, ”he told VOA Mandarin in a telephone interview.

The Chinese constitution declares that “all ethnic groups in China have the freedom and the right to use and develop their own spoken and written languages.”

Anthropologist Yang from Shizuoka University predicts that Beijing’s next step will be to change the constitution. “The CCP is changing local regulations and the next step is to change the constitution, getting rid of the language in which all ethnic groups have the right to use their own language,” he said. . “I suspect then most likely that all autonomous regions will also be transformed into provinces.”