Looks like Trump is trying to label “the truth”, “the truth” and “follow the truth”





Former President Donald Trump appears to be trying to corner the market on words and phrases of truth.

The Florida attorney who filed a trademark application for Truth Social a week before Trump announced the launch of a Truth Social social media network is also attempting to mark various words and phrases of truth, was the first to report Mother Jones.

Intellectual property rights lawyer Holly Collins filed requests earlier this month to register the words truth, release a truth, truthfulness, and follow-up to the truth, according to US Office files patents and trademarks.

One of the apps included this logo from the Trumps Truth Social website:

(Photo: Screenshot / TruthSocial website)

Trump is known to be obsessed with brands and brands, and has filed hundreds of trademark applications, including for Trump Class, Trumpnet, Trump’s Tower, and Trump Power, reports Gizmodo.

Collins also registered the trademark TMTG Trump Media and Technology Group, which is merging with Digital Acquisitions Group and TMTG +, which will launch entertainment and news streaming services in a business that operators say could be worth 1.7. billion dollars.

According to a statement by Trump last week, documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the company’s website, the Trump Media & Technology Group will include unawakened versions of Netflix and Disney +, news operations to compete with CNN, a web hosting that will take on Amazon and Google and Truth Social.

The new social media platform is touted as a place for open, free and honest global conversation without discrimination against political ideology. But in a major issue, the terms of use of the platforms also prohibit all users from denigrating, tarnishing … us and / or the Site, which would likely include any criticism of the former president.

Collins could not be reached for comment on the Truth Mark requests, and TMTG did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Forbes characterized an investment in the young, publicly traded company as a zero bet.

It’s a business starting from scratch with multiple hurdles ahead of it, promising to tackle big media companies and big techs, writes Chuck Jones, senior contributor to Forbes magazine.

The Digital Worlds IPO prospectus stated categorically: We have not entered into any transactions or generated any income to date. Our only activities since the creation have been organizational activities and those necessary for the preparation of this offer.

Pluses, only one more experience at the head of a publicly traded company was a disaster for investors.

Trump Entertainment Resorts included several of its Atlantic City casinos. The company lost more than $ 1 billion over two decades from 1995, its stock price plunged and filed for bankruptcy three times, The Washington Post reported last week.

Trump, meanwhile, has raised more than $ 44 million in salaries, bonuses and other compensation, the Post reported.

Despite worrying signs, shares of the new company via a fast-track Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) have skyrocketed.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/looks-trump-trying-trademark-truthing-012008712.html

