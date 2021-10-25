Turkey to expel US, French, German and 6 other ambassadors – Middle East Monitor





Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday he had asked his foreign ministry to expel ambassadors from the United States and nine other Western countries for calling for the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala, reports Reuters. Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkey’s allies in NATO and the expulsions, if carried out, would open the deepest rift with the West in Erdogan’s 19 years in power. Kavala, a contributor to many civil society groups, has been in prison for four years, accused of funding nationwide protests in 2013 and participating in a failed coup in 2016. He is remained in custody while his final trial continues, and denies the charges. . In a joint statement on October 18, the ambassadors of Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Finland, New Zealand and the United States called for a just and swift resolution of Kavala’s case, and his “urgent release.” They were summoned by the Foreign Ministry, which called the statement irresponsible. “I gave the necessary order to our Minister of Foreign Affairs and I said what should be done: these 10 ambassadors must be declared persona non grata (undesirable) immediately. Eskisehir. He added: They will know and understand Turkey. The day they don’t know and understand Turkey, they will leave. Kavala was acquitted last year of charges related to the 2013 protests, but the ruling was overturned this year and combined with charges related to the attempted coup. The Turkish government accuses him of being part of the anti-government Gülen network. The US and French embassies and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for the US State Department said he was aware of the information and was seeking clarification from the Turkish Foreign Ministry. Opinion: Turkey braces for Biden era with more challenges ahead Erdogan has previously said he plans to meet with US President Joe Biden at a summit of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies in Rome next weekend. A diplomatic source said de-escalation was possible given that Turkey has now made its position very clear and given the potential diplomatic fallout from such a move ahead of the G20 summit and the UN climate summit in Glasgow. from the end of the month. “No instructions have been given to the embassies,” the source said, adding that it was possible a decision could be taken at Turkey’s cabinet meeting on Monday. Norway said its embassy had not received any notification from Turkish authorities. “Our ambassador did nothing to justify an expulsion,” the ministry’s chief spokesman Trude Maaseide said, adding that Turkey was well aware of Norway’s point of view. “We will continue to call on Turkey to abide by democratic standards and the rule of law to which the country is committed under the European Convention on Human Rights,” Maaseide said. The New Zealand Foreign Ministry said on Sunday it would not comment until it heard “anything officially through official channels,” and added in an emailed statement that ” New Zealand values ​​its relationship with Turkey ”.

