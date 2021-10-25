Chinese army of migrant workers wait for Xi Jinping’s common prosperity to touch their lives

My income has doubled, but the cost of living has risen faster, said Zhang, who lives with his wife, also a garbage collector, and his unemployed son.

The house is a 6 square meter (64.5 square foot) apartment, for a monthly rent of 1,500 yuan (US $ 235).

I don’t have high expectations for myself. I am over 50 years old [years old], Zhang said. I just hope my son can have a better life. He’s 30, still single and unemployed.

Her son graduated from high school in Anhui and came to Beijing to be with his parents. But he couldn’t find a job.

After decades of rapid economic development, China overtook Japan as the world’s second largest economy and overtook the United States to hit the worlds highest number billionaires. However, a large part of the population, like Zhang and his family, has yet to share in the fruits of economic growth.

In such a scenario, President Xi Jinping said it was time to advance the goal of common prosperity with all citizens sharing the opportunity to be rich.

It’s making the headlines now, but common prosperity is not a new slogan for the ruling Communist Party in China. This is the ultimate goal of the party and Chinese socialism, a bulwark against absolute poverty and polarization, the so-called flaws of capitalism, as any policy textbook taught in Chinese public schools will tell you.

In 1953, Chairman Mao Zedong approved a resolution to develop rural production cooperatives with the aim of achieving common prosperity in the countryside. End Supreme Leader Deng Xiaoping also followed the concept, but took into account that some would get rich first.

Xi outlined his vision for the concept at a meeting with the Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs in August, announcing plans to ensure that every Chinese citizen becomes affluent, in a gradual and pragmatic manner.

As part of this plan, the first criterion to be achieved in 2035 will be for essential public services to be equal for all. Then, by 2050, the income gap will be reduced to a reasonable range.

Inequalities have led to the collapse of the middle class, social divisions, political polarization and widespread populism in some countries, Xi said, apparently referring to the United States.

As such, China’s modernization must be different, he said, according to an excerpt from his speech published in the party newspaper. Qiushi, or in search of the truth.

Our common prosperity refers to material and cultural wealth shared by all, rather than a few, Xi said. Common prosperity is about the happiness of peoples. This is the basis of our party’s long-term rule.

Xi, declared the main party leader in 2016, is said to be preparing for a likely third term at the 20th party convention next year. He has pledged to narrow income gaps and raise farmers and working families into the middle class, building on what the party calls the victory of lifting hundreds of millions of people out of extreme poverty. in a context of growing rivalry with the West.

A busy street on Nanjing Road East in Shanghai’s main shopping district. Photo: Bloomberg

The phrase [common prosperity] appeals to the public and aims to gain support and strengthen party legitimacy in China, said Chen Daoying, independent political scientist and former Shanghai-based professor.

It is also used to highlight systemic competition,as Beijing wants to show that socialism in China is superior to the capitalism adopted by Western countries led by the United States.

China’s standard of living has risen dramatically in the four decades since the economy opened up, but the wealth gap has also widened, hampering Beijing’s efforts to move away from its model of ‘high investment and high debt and focus on household consumption to stimulate economic growth.

For policymakers, the issue of inequality has already become too important to ignore, said Larry Hu, economist at Macquarie Capital. They seem to believe that growing inequality not only arouses public anger, but also hinders economic growth.

Chinese Gini coefficient, a measure of income inequality, peaked at 0.481 in 2008 before declining to 0.465 in 2019, but worsened to 0.468 last year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The coefficient varies from 0 to 1, the higher the reading, the greater the inequality. A level of 0.4 is generally considered a red line for inequality.

Common prosperity is not a new slogan for the ruling Chinese Communist Party. Photo: EPA-EFE

China’s wealth gap is close to the level of the United States, which recorded a reading of 0.48 in 2020, and well above the levels of Japan, South Korea and most European countries.

China had 600 million people living on a monthly income of 1,000 yuan or less, Premier Li Keqiang said last year. This means that more than 40% of the countries where 1.4 billion people live less than US $ 5 one day.

The Covid-19 pandemic has only exacerbated inequalities. Low-income workers have been hit the hardest by labor market upheavals, as many small and medium-sized businesses collapsed. Meanwhile, high-end shopping malls saw their sales increase by 25-35% last year compared to 2019, according to official data, with wealthy Chinese people having a larger and more stable source of income.

The share of China’s wealth held by the richest 10 percent of the population was around 40 to 50 percent in the early 1990s. But, by 2018, that figure had risen to almost 70 percent, French economist Thomas Piketty wrote in his 2019 book Capital and ideology.

China’s private consumption as a percentage of GDP has grown steadily since 2010, reaching 39.1% in 2019 before falling to 37.7% last year, according to CEIC data. However, it remains lower than that of most developed economies where private consumption accounts for up to 70 percent of the economy.

Half of China’s 400 million urban workers are migrant workers. Most of them do not benefit from public services

Wang Xiaolu, Deputy Director, National Institute of Economic Research

Wang Xiaolu, deputy director of the Beijing National Institute of Economic Research, said that in order to achieve common prosperity, the government must improve public services and the social security system in order to provide all citizens with a safety net. basic.

Half of China’s 400 million urban workers are migrant workers. Most of them are excluded from the urban social security system. They do not receive public services. Less than 30 percent of them are covered by the public retirement program, Wang said at a forum in Beijing last week.

Migrant workers rest on Qianmen shopping street in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE

When they get older, they have nothing left to live on. They must return to their hometown in the countryside. It is unfair.

Capital investments by state-owned enterprises and governments have accounted for 25 percent of China’s GDP in recent years. If we cut unnecessary projects and invest 10 percent in improving the social security system, the lives of low-income people will be better, he said.

Back in the hutongs from Beijing, Zhang says he is not covered by any medical insurance or pension plan because he is not recognized as a local resident under the household registration system, or hukou.

The Chinese hukou system is based on the place of birth of one’s parents. This means that without an official urban residence, many migrant workers do not have access to social benefits or government services, from pensions to public education.

China makes plan to loosen restrictions on residency in most urban areas and launch a points system to replace the hukou system, according to a draft of the government’s 14th Five-Year Plan released in March.

Although he has lived in Beijing for 20 years, Zhang is still a rural resident and was included in a rural pension system launched in 2008.

Under the system, farmers who pay an annual contribution of at least 100 yuan can receive a monthly minimum of 55 yuan when they reach the age of 60. By comparison, urban retirees received an average of 2,362 yuan in monthly pensions nationwide in 2016, according to official data.

The rural pension is the only well-being of the sick. I never go to a hospital in Beijing because the medical expenses are too high, Zhang said.