Jokowi appoints Ivan Yustiavandana as head of PPATK 2021-2026





DRAWING. President Joko Widodo

Journalist: Abdul Basith Bardan | Editor: Yudho Winarto KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) appointed Ivan Yustiavandana to head the Center for Financial Reporting and Analysis (PPATK). The appointment was made on the basis of Presidential Decree number 48 of 2021. Ivan will serve as head of PPATK for the period 2021-2026. “Appointed Dr Ivan Yustiavandana SH LL.M as the head of the Center for Financial Transaction Reporting and Analysis for the period 2021-2026,” said Nanik Purwati, Assistant of Administrative Affairs at the Secretary of State, reading the presidential decree during the oath. taken at the State Palace, Monday (25/10). Based on the presidential decree, Ivan was granted financial rights and other facilities in accordance with laws and regulations. Ivan has been with PPATK since 2003. Previously, Ivan was the eradication assistant. Ivan received his doctorate from Gadjah Mada University after obtaining his LL.M from Washington College of Law. Read also: Ministry of Finance and PPATK sign Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen cooperation in eradicating money laundering and money laundering offenses “By Allah, I swear that I will become the head of PPATK directly or indirectly under any pretext not to give or promise anything to anyone,” he said. I swear that I will keep everything secret by law that must be kept secret. I swear to fulfill my duties and obligations as head of PPATK to the best of my ability and with a full sense of responsibility. I swear that I will be true to the country, to the constitution and to the applicable laws and regulations, ”said Ivan as he took the oath. Read also: Meet the Head of PPATK, the US Ambassador supports Indonesia to become a FATF member DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As a thank you for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



Reporter: Abdul Basith Bardan

Publisher: Yudho Winarto

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kontan.co.id/news/jokowi-angkat-ivan-yustiavandana-sebagai-kepala-ppatk-2021-2026

