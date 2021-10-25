Politics
Facebook procrastinates in fight against divisive content in India
NEW DELHI, India Facebook in India has been selective in tackling hate speech, disinformation and inflammatory messages, especially anti-Muslim content, according to leaked documents obtained by The Associated Press, even though its own employees of the Internet giant cast doubt on his motives and interests. .
Based on research produced as late as March of this year in corporate memos that date back to 2019, internal corporate documents on India highlight Facebook’s ongoing struggles to quash abusive content on its platforms in the world’s largest democracy and the company’s largest growth market. Community and religious tensions in India have a habit of spilling over into social media and fueling violence.
The files show that Facebook has been aware of the issues for years, raising questions about whether it has done enough to fix the issues. Many critics and digital experts claim he has failed to do so, especially in cases where members of ruling Prime Minister Narendra Modis, the Bharatiya Janata Party, are involved.
All over the world, Facebook has become more and more important in politics, and India is no different.
Modi has been credited with leveraging the platform to his party’s advantage during the election, and Wall Street Journal reports last year questioned whether Facebook was selectively enforcing its policies on speeches. of hatred to avoid the backlash from the BJP. Modi and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg breathed good humor, commemorated by a 2015 image of the two kissing at Facebook headquarters.
The leaked documents include a wealth of internal company reports on hate speech and disinformation in India that in some cases appeared to have been heightened by its own recommended features and algorithms. They also include concerns from company staff about the mismanagement of these issues and their dissatisfaction with the viral dissatisfaction on the platform.
According to the documents, Facebook considered India to be one of the most at-risk countries in the world and identified the Hindi and Bengali languages as priorities for automating the violation of hostile speech. Yet Facebook did not have enough local language moderators or content flagging to stop the misinformation that has sometimes led to real-world violence.
In a statement to the AP, Facebook said it has invested heavily in technology to find hate speech in various languages, including Hindi and Bengali, which has halved the number of hate speech people see in 2021.
Hate speech against marginalized groups, including Muslims, is on the increase around the world. We are therefore improving the app and are committed to updating our policies as hate speech evolves online, a company spokesperson said.
This AP story, and others in the works, is based on disclosures made to the Securities and Exchange Commission and provided to Congress in authored form by former legal counsel Frances Haugens, former Facebook employee turned whistleblower. . The redacted versions were obtained by a consortium of news organizations, including the AP.
In February 2019 and ahead of the general election when fears of misinformation were high, a Facebook employee wanted to understand what a new user in India was seeing on their newsfeed if they were only following pages and groups only recommended by the platform itself. .
The employee created a test user account and kept it online for three weeks, a period during which an extraordinary event rocked India.
In the note titled An Indian Test Users Descent into a Sea of Polarizing, Nationalistic Messages, the redacted employee said he was shocked by the content that flooded the news feed. The person described the content as having become an almost constant barrage of polarizing nationalist content, misinformation, violence and gore.
The seemingly harmless and harmless groups recommended by Facebook quickly evolved into something else, where hate speech, unverified rumors, and viral content were rampant.
Recommended groups have been inundated with fake news, anti-Pakistani rhetoric and Islamophobic content. Much of the content was extremely graphic.
One of them included a man holding the bloodied head of another man covered with a Pakistani flag, with an Indian flag partially covering him. Its Popular Across Facebook feature showed a slew of unverified content related to Indian retaliation in Pakistan after the bombings, including an image of a napalm bomb from a video game clip debunked by one of the partners. Facebook fact checker.
As a result of this user news feed test, I saw more images of people who died in the past three weeks than I have seen in my entire life, the researcher wrote.
The report raised deep concerns about what such divisive content might lead to in the real world, where local media at the time reported that Kashmiris were under attack during the fallout.
Should we, as a company, have additional responsibility for preventing integrity breaches resulting from recommended content? the researcher asked in their conclusion.
The note, circulated with other employees, did not answer this question. But it did reveal how algorithms or platform defaults played a role in producing such objectionable content. The employee noted that there were clear blind spots, especially in local language content. They said they hoped the results would start conversations about how to avoid such damage to integrity, especially for those who differ significantly from the typical American user.
Even though the research was conducted for three weeks which was not an average performance, they recognized that it showed how such mildly moderated and problematic content can totally take over during a major crisis event.
The Facebook spokesperson said the test study inspired more in-depth and rigorous analysis of its recommendation systems and contributed to product changes to improve them.
Separately, our work on combating hate speech continues and we have further strengthened our hate classifiers, to include four Indian languages, the spokesperson said.
Sources
2/ https://www.columbian.com/news/2021/oct/24/facebook-dithered-in-curbing-divisive-user-content-in-india/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
