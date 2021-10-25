Facebook procrastinates in fight against divisive content in India

NEW DELHI, India Facebook in India has been selective in tackling hate speech, disinformation and inflammatory messages, especially anti-Muslim content, according to leaked documents obtained by The Associated Press, even though its own employees of the Internet giant cast doubt on his motives and interests. .

Based on research produced as late as March of this year in corporate memos that date back to 2019, internal corporate documents on India highlight Facebook’s ongoing struggles to quash abusive content on its platforms in the world’s largest democracy and the company’s largest growth market. Community and religious tensions in India have a habit of spilling over into social media and fueling violence.

The files show that Facebook has been aware of the issues for years, raising questions about whether it has done enough to fix the issues. Many critics and digital experts claim he has failed to do so, especially in cases where members of ruling Prime Minister Narendra Modis, the Bharatiya Janata Party, are involved.

All over the world, Facebook has become more and more important in politics, and India is no different.

Modi has been credited with leveraging the platform to his party’s advantage during the election, and Wall Street Journal reports last year questioned whether Facebook was selectively enforcing its policies on speeches. of hatred to avoid the backlash from the BJP. Modi and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg breathed good humor, commemorated by a 2015 image of the two kissing at Facebook headquarters.