Threatened, Imran Khan to release the proscribed leader of a hardline Islamist group | World news





The government led by Imran Khan said Saad Hussain Rizvi, the leader of the banned outright Islamist group Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), would be released and the charges against his protesters would be dropped. Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Sunday that the prosecution of TLP protesters would be dropped by Wednesday.

Ahmed’s announcement came after hundreds of TLP workers took to the streets across the country to pressure the government for Rizvi’s release. The minister said the TLP ban will also be reviewed in the coming days. ARY News reported that the announcement was made after an eight-hour meeting between Rizvi and Imran Khan’s government.

Rizvi was arrested by the Punjab government on April 12 for maintaining public order (MPO). He was first detained for three months and then again under the anti-terrorism law on July 10.

According to the Dawn newspaper, the interior minister addressed a press conference after leading a government team in negotiations with TLP officials, including its detained leader, in Islamabad. We have released 350 TLP workers so far and we are still waiting to open both sides of Muridke road as per TLP decision, Rashid tweeted later.

Rashid said another round of talks with the TLP will be held at the Interior Ministry in Islamabad on Monday morning. He also said the protesters had agreed not to march towards the capital and to stay in Muridke, about 33 kilometers from Lahore, until Wednesday.

The TLP warned on Sunday that its workers would stage a protest sit-in near the city of Lahore, then move to Islamabad by Tuesday evening against the detention of its leader Rizvi. “The government has gone back on its word three times. This time we will sit down and wait,” the outlawed group’s board said in a statement released on Sunday.

“No one will go home until the entire TLP leadership, including Chief Saad Hussain Rizvi, comes to the container and makes an announcement. Even if a council member says to go home without Saad Rizvi, you can also shoot this head, “statement also said.

The government also deployed thousands of members of various Pakistani forces on Saturday to stop a possible march to Islamabad and Tehreek-i-Labbik Pakistan. The decision was taken after the first round of negotiations held in Lahore ended without any results.

The Dawn newspaper reported that security personnel were deployed in and around the Red Zone and Faizabad Interchange in Islamabad and that a contingent of 200 police officers were deployed at the city’s entry points.

