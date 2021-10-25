University of Sussex professor protests climate action outside Downing Street





A UNIVERSITY professor was among the protesters outside Downing Street calling on the government to go further on its climate commitments.

University of Sussex professor Benjamin Sovacool joined leading climate experts, scientists and MPs in delivering a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The letter, which was delivered on Thursday, called on the prime minister to push for three outcomes of the COP26 and COP15 climate conferences. Advocacy included calls for the creation of a joint emergency climate and nature strategy, to commit to the carbon budget for 1.5 ° C and to move to positive nature by 2030. The letter was also signed by Dave Goulson, professor of biology at the University of Sussex, as well as environmentalists Stanley Johnson, Isabella Tree, Sir Jonathon Porritt and Liz Bonnin. Representatives from the business sector including Lush, the Co-operative Bank, Green Economy Coalition, Slow Food UK and Toast Ale also signed. Benjamin Sovacool, professor of energy policy in the university’s science policy research unit, said: “Additional and significant climate and ecological commitments are desperately needed as the current response to the looming climate crisis is not going well enough. far and even existing government plans are inadequate. to fully protect nature or stabilize the climate. The call to action is based on a report by the Zero Hour campaign group, which created the report with scientists from the University of Oxford, University of Leeds, University of Linköping, CORDIO East Africa and the International Institute for Environment and Development. “The recent IPCC report, while complex, carries a simple and sobering message: we are on the way to a real climate catastrophe,” added Professor Sovacool. “In order to ensure that global warming does not exceed temperature levels of 2 ° C, rapid, transformative and sustained action is needed. “The world is on the verge of exhausting its carbon budget in a few years, not decades. We must act with an urgency unlike any other challenge facing the history of mankind. ” Zero Hour Campaign Coordinator Dr Amy McDonnell said: “That leading scientists urge the Prime Minister to take action says a lot about the crises we face, but also the golden opportunity. that we have as hosts of COP26 to lead the world and push for these three keys. Results of the COP. “If we fail, we will be on the road to an unlivable future. This is a warning from scientists.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theargus.co.uk/news/19667374.university-sussex-professor-protests-climate-action-outside-downing-street/

