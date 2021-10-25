Turkish President orders dismissal of 10 ambassadors





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had ordered 10 foreign ambassadors who had called for the release of a jailed philanthropist to be declared persona non grata. The envoys, including US, French and German representatives in Ankara, issued a statement earlier this week calling for a resolution of the case of Osman Kavala, a businessman and philanthropist who has been held in prison since 2017, although he has not been convicted of a crime. Describing the statement as impudence, Erdogan said he ordered the ambassadors to be declared undesirable. Photo: AFP / Anadolu Cultural Center The diplomats, who also include the ambassadors of the Netherlands, Canada, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway and New Zealand, were summoned to the Turkish foreign ministry on Tuesday. Kavala, 64, was acquitted last year of charges related to nationwide anti-government protests in 2013, but the decision was overturned and joined to charges related to an attempted coup in 2016. International observers and human rights groups have repeatedly called for the release of Kavala and Kurdish politician Selahattin Demirtas, imprisoned since 2016. They say their imprisonment is based on political considerations. After the Erdogans order was announced, the US State Department said in a statement that we were aware of this information and were seeking clarification from the Turkish Foreign Ministry. Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party, said Erdogan was quickly dragging the country over a precipice. Sinan Ulgen, chairman of Istanbul-based think-tank Edam, said Erdogan’s timing was incongruous as Turkey sought to recalibrate its foreign policy away from episodes of tension in recent years. I still hope Ankara doesn’t go all the way, he wrote on Twitter. Additional Reuters Reports

