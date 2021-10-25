Politics
Xis’ common prosperity in theory and in practice
Investors had, over the past 30 years, become so accustomed to ignoring the rhetoric about communism from nominally communist China that a leader firmly putting equality at the heart of his economic agenda has caused more than a little bit of harm. stomach pains. The publication on October 15 of a more complete transcript of President Xi Jinping’s remarks in mid-August on common prosperity has therefore attracted considerable interest.
The publication in the party’s academic journal Seeking Truth appears in part intended to reassure investors and entrepreneurs frightened by new language on the rational adjustment of excess income in the original mid-August reading of Mr. Xis, who came at the height of Beijing’s campaign to curb its internet giants.
The expanded remarks still contain such language, but the tone and structure contain marked differences. Xi strongly addresses entrepreneurship near the top, saying common prosperity depends on hard work and innovation, and law-abiding entrepreneurs should be especially encouraged. The recently published remarks also warn of the dangers of welfarism and government dependency language that was absent from the original reading.
In theory, there’s a lot to like here for investors: most importantly, it shows that Mr. Xi understands the importance of incentives and that the regulatory campaign that has intensified rapidly over the past year is likely to hurt. to entrepreneurship. The speech also matches Beijing’s long-held skepticism about large spending on social services, as opposed to infrastructure or carrots for businesses like cheap land. Notably, China’s counter-cyclical policy in the early months of the coronavirus epidemic focused on lending forbearance for businesses rather than direct household income support, as in the West.
The general message seems to be that the political pendulum will shift more towards equality: higher taxes and more pressure to donate for those with higher incomes, moderately higher spending on social programs and education. and stricter anti-monopoly enforcement in certain areas. But that’s not the same as a huge expansion of China’s welfare state or confiscatory economic policies.
The problem, of course, is that this is all happening in the run-up to the 20th Party Congress next fall. Mr Xis’ candidacy for an unprecedented third term as head of China would likely be bolstered by showing he has solutions to lingering problems such as inequality, unaffordable housing and the high cost of raising children. . The capricious way in which certain industries and businesses were treated also has a strong political flavor.
While there had been red flags over the private tutoring industry for some time, the virtual beheading of the industry overnight and its overseas listed companies still sent a very strong signal of uncertainty and vulnerability. Likewise, despite some legitimate criticism of Ant Groups ‘business model, it is difficult to avoid the conclusion that the company’s sharp fall from grace was linked to Jack Mas’ very public criticisms of some of the signing policies of the company. Mr. Xis.
It is often said that the US stock market prefers a divided government because, while inertia and ossification cause problems, it is at least predictable and better than uncontrolled over-regulation. Likewise, China’s elite consensus-based governance model introduced by Deng Xiaoping created many problems, including pollution and corruption, but was also reasonably predictable and sensitive to different economic interest groups.
For better or for worse, those days are over. Whether this change will translate into the common prosperity Mr. Xi envisions remains to be seen.
