Pak cricketers on WC victory | Imran Khan Shahid Afridi Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Shoaib Akhtar Pakistani cricket fraternity reacted after Azam & Co. dominated India in T20 WC





Here’s how the Pakistani cricket fraternity reacted after Azam & Co. topped India in T20 WC | Photo credit: AP

Highlights Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, beat India’s Virat Kohli team by 10 wickets on Sunday Pakistan also managed to break the 29-year-old’s spell by beating India at the ICC World Cup Here’s how the brotherhood cricket team reacted after Pakistan handed the Indian team their first 10 wicket defeat in a T20I game

Members of the Pakistani cricket fraternity gathered in unison to congratulate the Green Army after Babar Azam & Co. managed to steal the show during the historic meeting between Indian and Pakistani rivals at ICC World T20 2021 Sunday. Pakistan, led by Azam, made history by defeating bitter rival India for the first time in a World Cup match. Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi-starrer Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in their ICC T20 World Cup opener at Dubai International Stadium.

From ex-Pakistani captain and current Prime Minister Imran Khan to Head of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja – a host of Pakistani cricketers congratulated the Azam-led team on their historic victory over the Indian team of Virat Kohli. “Congratulations to the Pakistan team and in particular to Babar Azam who led forward, as well as to the brilliant performances of Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi. The nation is proud of you all,” said Imran who guided the Pakistan towards its first World Cup title. in 1992.

Congratulations to the Pakistan team and in particular to Babar Azam who led the way, as well as the brilliant performances of Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi. The nation is proud of you all. pic.twitter.com/ygoOVTu37l

– Imran Khan (mImranKhanPTI) October 24, 2021

Legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi hailed rhythm ace Shaheen as Pakistan recorded their first-ever World Cup victory over India. Legendary coach Shoaib Akhtar and former Pakistani captain Wasim Akram also congratulated the Azam-led team after the impressive 10-wicket victory of the Green Army in Dubai.

Pakistan’s Azam team recorded their first victory against India in their 13th ICC World Cup attempt. Former world champions India had beaten Pakistan in seven One Day Internationals (ODI) and five T20I World Cup matches. Star point guard Afridi knocked out Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and skipper Kohli to return to 3-31 against India. The Pakistani speedster’s bowling heroism managed to set up comfortable victory for the Green Army.

Although Kohli played a hard blow of 57, Indian skipper T20’s 29th half-century went unsuccessfully as Azam and Mohammad Rizwan slammed winning half-centuries for the 2009 champions. Azam (68) and Rizwan (79) unbeaten, Pakistan edged India by 10 wickets in their first T20 World Cup match. With the historic victory over their traditional rivals, Pakistan also handed India their first 10-wicket loss in a T20I match.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/sports/cricket/article/imran-khan-shahid-afridi-wasim-akram-waqar-younis-shoaib-akhtar-pakistani-cricket-fraternity-reacted-after-azam-co-outplayed-india-at-t20-wc/826297 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

