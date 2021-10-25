Democrats compare roles of Megawati, SBY and Jokowi on KPK





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Head of the Party’s Strategic Communication Agency Democrat Herzaky Mahendra Putra said that each president has different challenges and priorities during each era of his administration. Likewise the achievements or achievements of each president. “Of course, each era has its own accomplishments,” Herzaky said in his statement on Monday, October 25, 2021. This was conveyed by Herzaky in response to the statement by PDI-P General Secretary Hasto Kristiyanto who recently compared the achievements of former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and President Joko Widodo. Herzaky then compared the achievements of former President Megawati Soekarnoputri, SBY and Jokowi regarding the Corruption Eradication Commission. “For example, in Megawati’s time, she succeeded in forming the Corruption Eradication Commission. In Mr. SBY’s time, strengthening the Corruption Eradication Commission. Yes, to the Mr. Joko Widodo’s time, whether the KPK is getting stronger or not, let the people be the judge, “Herzaky said. Herzaky continued, when he became president, SBY was busy eradicating poverty and reducing unemployment. He said that the number of poor and unemployed in the SBY era has decreased significantly, several times compared to the time of President Jokowi. “Even before the Covid-19 pandemic hits,” he said. Jokowi, Herzaky said, has chosen to strengthen infrastructure, for example by building several airports and toll roads as in the SBY era. It featured majestic and bustling airports such as Kualanamu, Tanjung Pinang, Pekanbaru, Pagar Alam and Lampung, as well as the Mandara Sea Toll Road in Bali which was built under the Yudhoyono administration. “What we remember is that there are toll roads that were built in Mr. Joko Widodo’s time at a cost of ten trillion and almost all debt, then sold for just two trillion, “Herzaky said. Herzaky also advised all parties to focus on helping the community, and not bother claiming achievements. He said Democrats were also intensely helping the people, for example with the month of service program to welcome the party’s two decades last month. “This is what people need more than claims of success,” he said. Previously, PDI-P General Secretary Hasto Kristiyanto boasted of President Jokowi’s laudable achievements internationally in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. According to Hasto, this is due to Jokowi’s strong leadership in directing his staff. “Unlike the previous government ten years ago, too many meetings failed to make decisions,” Hasto said Thursday (October 21). Ten years ago or in 2011, Indonesia was ruled by President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono. SBY was president from 2004 to 2014. Recently, Hasto bragged about Jokowi’s infrastructure accomplishments. He admitted he was surprised to find people from Surabaya visiting Solo for breakfast. “They say a lot of people in Surabaya have breakfast in Solo because of the infrastructure, the connectivity that was built very well under President Jokowi’s administration. era of the president. SBY“Hasto said on Saturday, October 23, 2021. BUDIARTI UTAMI POUTRI Read: Banteng vs Boar controversy seen as boomerang for PDIP

