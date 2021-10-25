How China’s past shapes Xi’s thinking

President Xi

Heightened tensions with Taiwan have drawn attention to China, with many wondering where President Xi Jinping sees his country on the world stage. Perhaps the past can provide clues, writes Rana Mitter, professor of history at the University of Oxford.

China is now a world power, something that was hardly imaginable a few decades ago.

Its power sometimes stems from cooperation with the rest of the world, such as the signing of the Paris climate agreement.

Or sometimes it means competition, like the Belt and Road Initiative, a network of construction projects in more than 60 countries that has attracted investment in many parts of the world deprived of Western loans.

Yet there is also a very confrontational tone to much of China’s global rhetoric.

Beijing condemns the United States for having sought to “contain” China through the new AUKUS (Australia-United Kingdom-United States) submarine pact, warns the United Kingdom that there would be ” consequences ”to granting residency in Britain to Hong Kong people leaving their city due to the harsh national security law, and told the island of Taiwan that it should prepare to be unified with the mainland.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has asserted China’s place on the world stage much more strongly than any of his predecessors since Mao Zedong, China’s supreme leader during the Cold War.

Yet other elements of his rhetoric draw on much older sources, dating back to his own history, both ancient and more recent.

Here are five of those recurring themes.

Confucian routes

For more than 2,000 years, the norms of Confucian thought have shaped Chinese society. The philosopher (551-479 CE) built an ethical system that combined hierarchy, where people would know their place in society, with benevolence, the expectation that those in higher positions would look after their lower ones.

Heavily adapted over time, this system of thought supported the Chinese dynasties until the revolution of 1911, when the overthrow of the last emperor sparked a backlash against Confucius and his legacy of radicals, including the new Communist Party.

Statue of Confucius

One of these communists, Mao Zedong, remained deeply hostile to traditional Chinese philosophy during his years in power (1949-1976). But by the 1980s, Confucius was back in Chinese society, hailed by the Communist Party as a shining figure with lessons to teach contemporary China.

Today, China celebrates “harmony” (hexie) as a “socialist value”, even if it has a very Confucian air. And a hot topic in Chinese international relations is how this term “benevolence” (ren), another key Confucian term, could shape Beijing’s relations with the outside world.

Professor Yan Xuetong of Tsinghua University wrote about how China should seek “benevolent authority” rather than “dominance,” contrary to what he sees as the less benevolent role of the United States.

Even Xi Jinping’s idea of ​​a “global community of common destiny” has a traditional philosophical flavor to it – and Xi visited Confucius’ birthplace in Qufu and quoted his words in public.

A century of humiliation

The historical confrontations of the 19th and 20th centuries still deeply shape Chinese thought on the world.

The Opium Wars of the mid-19th century saw Western traders use force to violently open the doors to China. Much of the period from the 1840s to the 1940s is seen as a “century of humiliation,” a shameful era that showed China’s weakness in the face of European and Japanese aggression.

At that time, China had to cede Hong Kong to Britain, the territory of the northeastern region of Manchuria to the Japanese, and a whole series of legal and trade privileges to various Western countries. In the post-war era, it was the USSR that tried to gain influence on China’s borders, especially in Manchuria and Xinjiang.

This experience created a deep distrust of the intentions of the outside world. Even seemingly outward-looking gestures such as China’s joining the World Trade Organization in 2001 were underpinned by a cultural memory of “unfair treaties” when China’s trade was controlled by foreigners – a a situation that the Communist Party of today has sworn never to allow again.

In March of this year, a moody public session between Chinese and US negotiators in Anchorage, Alaska saw the Chinese push back against US critics by accusing their hosts of “condescension and hypocrisy.” Xi’s China does not tolerate the idea that foreigners can despise their country with impunity.

Forgotten ally

However, even terrible events can generate more positive messages.

One of these messages comes from the Chinese phase of WWII, when she fought Japan mostly on her own after being invaded in 1937, before the Western Allies joined the Asian War at Pearl Harbor in 1941. .

During those years, China lost more than 10 million people and detained more than half a million Japanese soldiers on the Chinese mainland, a feat widely commemorated in history books, movies and television.

Anniversary of victory against Japan is marked in Beijing

Today, China presents itself as part of the “anti-fascist alliance” alongside the United States, Great Britain and the USSR, giving itself moral ballast by reminding the world of its role of winner against the Axis powers.

China is also building on its historic role as a leader of the Third World during Mao’s time (for example during the Bandung Conference of 1955, and in projects such as the construction of the TanZam railway in East Africa in the 1970s) to restore its credibility as a leader today in the non-Western world.

Modern history remains a key part of how the Chinese Communist Party views its own legitimacy. Yet parts of that story – notably the terrible famine brought on by the disastrous economic policies of the Great Leap Forward of 1958-62 – remain almost ignored in China today.

And some modern wars can be used for more adversarial purposes. The last year of bumpy relations between the United States and China has seen new films commemorating the Korean War of 1950-1953 – a conflict the Chinese remember by a different name – “The War of Resistance to America. “.

On your Marx

The historical trajectory of Marxism-Leninism is also deeply rooted in Chinese political thought and was very actively revived under Xi Jinping.

Throughout the twentieth century, Mao Zedong and other great Communist political leaders took part in theoretical debates about Marxism with immense consequences.

Chinese tourists pose for photos in front of Mao’s portrait

For example, the notion of “class war” led to the murder of a million landowners in the early years of Mao’s reign. Even though “class” has fallen out of favor as a means of defining society, the political language of China today is still shaped by ideas of “struggle”, “antagonism” and conceptions of “socialism”. As opposed to “capitalism”.

Major journals, such as the Party’s theoretical body, Qiushi, regularly discuss “contradictions” in Chinese society in terms largely inspired by Marxist theory.

Xi’s China defines the American-Chinese competition as a struggle that can be understood in terms of Marxist antagonism.

The same is true of the economic forces of society and their interaction – the difficulties in growing the economy and maintaining that appropriately green growth are interpreted in terms of contradiction. In classical Marxism, you reach a point of agreement, or a synthesis – but not before having worked on often painful and long “antagonisms”.

Taiwan

Beijing insists on the unwavering fate of the island of Taiwan, which it defines as unification with mainland China.

Yet the last century of Taiwan’s history shows that the question of its status comes and goes in Chinese politics. In 1895, after a disastrous war with Japan, China was forced to cede Taiwan, which then became a Japanese colony for the next half century.

China’s southeast coast can be seen from the Taiwanese island of Kinmen

It was then briefly unified with the mainland by the Nationalists from 1945 to 1949. Under Mao, China missed its chance to unify the island; the U.S. Truman administration would likely have let Mao take it, until the People’s Republic of China joined the North Koreans in invading South Korea in 1950, sparking the Korean War and suddenly making Taiwan a key ally of the Cold War.

Mao launched attacks on the Taiwan coast in 1958, but then ignored the territory for the next 20 years. After relations between the United States and China were reestablished in 1979, there was a difficult agreement that all parties would agree on the existence of one China, but not on whether the regime in Peking or Taiwan was in fact the legitimate republic.

Forty years later, Xi Jinping insists that unification must take place soon, while aggressive rhetoric and the plight of Hong Kong have led the Taiwanese public, now citizens of a liberal democracy, to become increasingly more hostile to a closer relationship with the continent.

Professor Rana Mitter teaches at the University of Oxford where he specializes in the history and politics of modern China. His latest book is China’s Good War: How World War II Is Shaping a New Nationalism