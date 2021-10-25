Queensland COVID vaccination target for international travel may never be met

The prospect of Queensland never achieving a 90% COVID-19 vaccination level is fueling concerns that international travel without quarantine to the Sunshine State could be long delayed.

The state reached 60% of full vaccines on weekends, below the 90% required for the removal of border restrictions and for the removal of the quarantine for double-needled travelers.

No date has been set for the expected 90% milestone, unlike the 70% (November 19) and 80% (December 17) thresholds when travel restrictions start to ease.

The lack of certainty around the plan worries the travel industry, said Graham Skroo Turner, boss of the Flight Center.

No one knows when that (90%) will be and that’s a problem, he told 7NEWS.

What worries us is that we may never get to 90 percent vaccinations.

It will be at least six to eight months, judging by appearances.

Graham Turner, Managing Director of the Flight Center. Credit: 7NEWS

They (the airlines) will not bring capacity into Queensland until they are sure that people are allowed to travel overseas and come back without quarantine.

No one will come back here if they spend 14 days in quarantine.

Getting parents back is one thing, but they just weren’t going to attract overseas tourists until there was that certainty.

Turner has offered a harsh response to those who refuse to be vaccinated.

When you look at the reluctance of some Queenslanders in certain areas to get vaccinated, one wonders – are you making sure they take responsibility for their own health or the government demands it, he said.

Either thing has to happen.

However, the Queensland government does not have immediate plans for other vaccine mandates.

Vaccination is mandatory for healthcare workers and police, but Deputy Prime Minister Steven Miles has ruled out forcing other state officials such as teachers to obtain the vaccine.

We have no plans for this at the moment, he told reporters on Monday.

I’m sure they will

Our goal is to reach these rates as quickly as possible and I know that the people who work for the government are community leaders in their own right and I am sure they will all get vaccinated.

Miles previously mentioned that the government will prepare a separate roadmap for unvaccinated people, but said they are currently focusing on the vaccination plan.

The state’s roadmap to reopening will allow fully vaccinated domestic travelers who test negative to self-quarantine at home from November 19, when 70% of eligible Queenslanders will be fully vaccinated.

Quarantine requirements will be removed entirely for vaccinated domestic travelers who test negative whenever the state hits 80%, or by December 17 at the latest.