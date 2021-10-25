Imran Khan performs Umrah with his mysterious wife Pushra Bibi at the Kaaba in Mecca





Riyad Imran Khan arrives in Saudi Arabia He will attend the opening ceremony of the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) conference in Riyadh and hold talks with Saudi leaders. Imran Khan arrived in Jeddah with government officials on Saturday evening and performed Umrah on Sunday morning. In a video, Imran Khan is seen performing Umrah at the mosque in Mecca with his begum Pushra Bibi. Several of her photos have been shared on social media. In the photos, Imran Khan holds the hand of his beloved Pushra Bibi at the Kaaba during Umrah. According to Pakistan’s PMO, Imran Khan had already visited Medina, where he was received by Prince Saud bin Khalid al-Faisal, vice-governor of Medina. After that, Imran went to Roja-i-Rasool, where he offered Namaz. The prime minister was summoned by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to a statement released by Pakistan’s foreign ministry.

“The prime minister is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other members of the Saudi Arabian cabinet,” the statement said. Pushra Bibi, the secret wife of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been embroiled in the controversy over the appointment of the head of the country’s most prestigious spy agency, ISI. According to Pakistani media, it was because of Pushra Bibi that Imran Khan continued to postpone the appointment of the ISI chief and to take hostility from the army.Video: Imran Khan enters Pakistan after losing the match against India, hides in the dark for fear of being beaten and arriving at his place Imran works according to the wishes of his wife. Pushra Bibi enjoys the status of “Bir” in Pakistan and is known for her practice of witchcraft. It is not known if Pushra Bibi is really a Birra but he has turned out to be very lucky for Imran Khan. On the orders of Pushra Bibi, Imran Khan would like to appoint Asif Kafur as head of the ISI instead of Lieutenant-General Nadeem Anju, the head of the army.

Continue reading

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fiormarkets.us/imran-khan-performs-umrah-with-his-mysterious-wife-pushra-bibi-at-the-kaaba-in-mecca/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos