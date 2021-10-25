Trump has weekend panic over Fox News’ ‘horrific’ ads





Donald Trump spent at least part of his weekend shouting on television, launching a new rant calling out Fox News for running ads criticizing him.

What good is it if FOX News speaks highly of me when they continually allow the airing of horrific and false anti-Trump ads, and a lot of them, Trump said in a statement. In the good old days this would never have happened and today it happens all the time.

It is not known what publicity triggered the former president, but several anti-Trump groups have published spots critical of him and that of his supporters in Congress, often airing them on Fox News in hopes the hell sees them.

Progressive PAC MeidasTouch said it was one of their spots, which aired on the right-wing market network where the Trumps Mar-a-Lago complex is located:

We just broke Trump, the organization sang in another tweet. We didn’t think we could break it more than we already had. But we did.

The Lincoln Project, a group of never-Trump conservatives, said this could have been one of their spots.

Still running Fox News ads on Bedminster and Mar-a-Lago-area cable, co-founder Rick Wilson told Mediaite, adding his share of their audience to a strategy.

The group has long-running spots specifically meant to be seen by and react to this audience of a Trump.

Other groups, including the conservative Republican Accountability Project, have also run strategic ads against Trump and his congressional facilitators, so there is no shortage of suspects.

Whatever the cause, Trump’s attack on Fox News also comes days after he unveiled a new company that could ultimately sue the same viewers and the same subscription money.

Trumps recently announced Truth Social will first attempt to be a right-wing rival to Twitter.

But the company is also planning online streaming services, including one with a subscription level that could position itself as a rival to Fox News’ own subscription streaming service, Fox Nation.

He has reportedly been looking to take on Fox for some time, with Axios reporting last year that he wanted to destroy the right-wing network with his own competing service, which he said was not supportive enough.

