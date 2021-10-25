Imran can organize a bigger rally than Modis in Delhi: Fawad





DUBAI:

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday Prime Minister Imran Khan was also very popular in neighboring India and if he held a rally in Delhi today it would be larger than that of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), the minister said Pakistan wants good relations with India, but unfortunately an anti-Muslim government is in power there. He added that Modi had targeted Pakistan everywhere.

“Imran Khan is also very popular in India. If Imran Khan holds a rally in Delhi today, it will be bigger than Modi’s, ”the minister said. He pointed out that there had been a big cricket match between Pakistan and India on Sunday (today) in the United Arab Emirates and “everyone is delighted with the victory of the Pakistani team”.

Regarding Afghanistan, the minister stressed that Pakistan’s efforts for peace in this war-torn country continued as Islamabad wanted stability from its western neighbor. “The situation in Afghanistan has a direct impact on Pakistan,” he said.

On the issue of recognizing the Taliban regime, he said Pakistan would support countries in the region on this issue. “Pakistan will not recognize the Afghan government unilaterally,” the minister said, adding that talks were underway with the Taliban to bring in other groups.

On domestic issues, the minister attributed this depreciation of the Pakistani rupee to the smuggling of dollars into Afghanistan. On the issue of price hikes and inflation, he said the coronavirus epidemic had pushed up commodity prices around the world.

“Despite the difficulties of the coronavirus pandemic, we are trying to bring relief to the people,” said the minister, adding that this year there had been bumper harvests of wheat, sugar cane and corn, because 1 100 billion rupees had been added to the national economy in the area of ​​agriculture.

The textile industry, he continued, was also booming and had taken orders until 2023, not to mention that a record 600 billion rupees had been invested in the construction sector, which created 300,000 new jobs. He added that foreign remittances were also very high, which boosted foreign exchange reserves.

The minister reiterated that the government stood with Pakistan overseas if it encountered any difficulties. “Prime Minister Imran Khan had honored Pakistani passports and he took many measures for Pakistanis overseas. Giving the right to vote to Pakistanis abroad is a priority of the government.

