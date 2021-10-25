Trump Says US Is America’s Laughter, Tackles Border Wall, Terrorist Threat, and Exit Afghanistan





Former President Donald Trump said in a statement on Sunday that the United States is now “the laughing stock of the whole world!” as he discussed the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the terrorist threat, among others.

“Our country is dying from within and no one is doing anything to stop it,” he said, also reiterating his demand to build a border wall, saying the country is “poisoned by the millions of people illegally flooding our boundaries. “

“In most of the cases, [they] are not even questioned or arrested. Many are criminals from emptied prisons in other countries, most of them are very dangerous people, ”he said in the statement posted on Twitter by his spokesman Liz Harrington. should be done and it can be done quickly, that is, FINISH THE WALL. “

He added that an agreement should be reached with Mexico in which the country would serve as a “barrier” and not a “launching pad for those illegally entering”.

In his remarks on immigration, Trump stressed that many Afghans who fled their country after the Taliban takeover should not be in the United States. He noted that: “97 percent of the people who arrived from Afghanistan rushed the planes and should not be here. These people need to be vetted very carefully as many of them will prove to be strongly linked to high level terrorism. . “

The former president recalled that some issues were treated differently when he was at the Oval Office, including the economy.

“How stupid our country has become. So sad to watch when only 10 months ago we had none of these problems, and neither with a bad economy, inflation, [and] fuel prices are skyrocketing, ”he said.

Towards the end of his statement, Trump pointed out that the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan should have been carried out differently, referring to the 13 US servicemen who were “unnecessarily killed” in a bombardment outside the United States. Kabul airport in August.

“We would have gone out but we would have gone out with dignity,” he said.

Newsweek contacted Trump’s office and the White House but did not receive a response in time for publication.

Former President Donald Trump has said the United States has become a “laughing stock” to the world as he criticizes the Biden administration for its handling of immigration, among other things. Above, Trump leaves the Trump Tower in Manhattan on October 18 in New York City. Photo by James Devaney / GC Images

The former president has already spoken about the border crisis and the American management of the American withdrawal from Afghanistan. In September, Trump said the increase in the number of migrants crossing the US border “may be the biggest crisis in our country’s history.”

“The largest number of illegal aliens in our country’s history is pouring in by the millions. Our country is quickly becoming a cesspool of humanity,” he said. “Murderers, drug traffickers and criminals of all shapes and sizes are a big part of this massive migration. Tens of thousands of people come from Haiti, and many now from African countries, even more now than from South America.

In August, the former president criticized the exit from Afghanistan, saying it had been “treated so badly or incompetently” by the Biden administration.

He also said $ 85 billion in military equipment was left behind during the evacuation process, a claim he repeated in his statement on Sunday. However, that amount of money was not just spent on equipment for security purposes in Afghanistan, according to a July 30 report by the Special Inspector General for the Reconstruction of Afghanistan (SIGAR). The funds financed both equipment and transport between 2005 and 2016.

