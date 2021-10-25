China will keep world peace, Xi says on anniversary of return to UN – The Himalayan Times – Nepal’s No. 1 English Daily Newspaper

BEIJING, OCTOBER 25

President Xi Jinping on Monday vowed that China will always maintain world peace and international rules, amid concerns expressed by the United States and other countries over the nation’s growing assertiveness on a global scale.

The comments come after Taiwan this month said military tension with China was at its worst in more than 40 years, as the neighboring giant may try to take military force back to the autonomous island it claims like his.

In a speech marking the 50th anniversary of China’s return to the United Nations, Xi said she will always be the “builder of world peace” and a “protector of international order,” the agency said. Xinhua State Press Release.

In 1971, the United Nations voted to recognize the People’s Republic of China, expelling Taiwan from the world organization.

China has also more assertively claimed its disputed territories with India on its Himalayan border, with some Southeast Asian nations on the South China Sea, and with Japan on some islands in the China Sea. eastern.

“China resolutely opposes all forms of hegemony and power politics, unilateralism and protectionism,” Xi said, calling for greater global cooperation on issues such as regional conflicts, terrorism, climate change, cybersecurity and biosecurity.

He urged all countries to promote the values ​​of peace, development, justice, democracy, freedom, using an expression of the “common values ​​of all mankind” which he coined and mentioned for the first time in a July speech for the 100th anniversary of China’s ruling in power. Communist Party.