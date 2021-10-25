Politics
Will UK adopt fixed rate long term mortgage loans?
At the Conservative Party conference in October 2020, Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave a typically rousing speech. He talked about rebuilding better, leveling out and other buzzwords that more or less translated into government policy over the next 12 months.
A big piece of this speech, however, was devoted to a commitment that at first glance came to naught: to lengthen the traditional fixed-rate mortgage market from two or three years to 20 or 30. “We think this policy could create $ 2 million. additional owners. -occupants, the strongest expansion in homeownership since the 1980s, ”he enthuses.
Given today’s rising expectations that the Bank of England will hike policy rates in an attempt to calm inflation, the idea seems timely.
In other global economies, long-term fixed-rate home loans are the norm: borrowers typically take money for decades and fix the interest rate in advance for the term. Citigroup, for example, currently offers US borrowers a 30-year contract fixed at 3.125 percent. A French borrower could obtain a 15-year loan from BNP Paribas for as little as 1.05 percent. In the UK there are a lot of cheap deals out there, but it’s almost impossible to lock in for the full term of a 25 or 30 year mortgage.
The tradition of short-term deals in the UK has something to do with how UK markets tend to operate in everything from energy supply to car insurance: fierce competition and a ‘ churn ”frequent.
In the mortgage industry, the UK’s penchant for short-term transactions is also a product of its underlying funding structure: most home loans are funded by deposits, most of which can, in theory, be funded. less, be withdrawn at any time. The longer the fixed-rate term for which a bank lends, the more it will have to rely on potentially expensive derivatives to structure it.
In the United States, that free-market cheerleader, the mortgage industry only works the way it does because of a long tradition of federal support through backers Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
But Johnson is determined to act. The post-war tradition of owner occupation declined from over 73 percent in 2008 to just 65 percent today, as a growing part of the UK population is seen as too risky to be granted a mortgage. Among those under 40, the rate has risen from 67% 20 years ago to 38%, as Graham Edwards pointed out in a research paper for the Center for Policy Studies published before Johnson’s 2020 speech. That produced 3.57 million “resentful tenants,” he estimated.
The buy-to-hire boom (in part due to past Tory policies) was in part to blame, Edwards said. The same is true of the regulatory protections put in place following the 2008 crisis. “Tackling the property crisis is arguably the government’s most important national challenge – economically, socially and electorally,” he said. he concluded. Is it possible ?
The established lenders that dominate the market have barely jumped on it. There has been a slight increase in mortgage repairs. According to Financial Times calculations, based on Nationwide market data, the average fixation period has increased from around 2.4 years to around 3.6 years over the past decade.
There are signs that non-banks may be more inclined to take up the challenge in the long run. M&G, the asset manager, recently launched 20-year mortgages in Ireland, traditionally similar to the UK in its mortgage structures. Rothesay, a pension insurer, is also set to join the market, according to people close to the company.
Long fixed rate transactions circumvent one of the regulatory restrictions on short term fixed rates, introduced as a prudential measure after 2008: namely that a stress test should be applied in most cases to ensure that a borrower could afford a 3 percentage point increase in interest. If the rate will never increase, no stress test is necessary. Some reformers advocate relaxing other regulatory safeguards.
There are still some snags. First, long-term rates will be more expensive, if not prohibitive. Habito, an intermediary which already offers a rare offer over 30 years, the price up to 4.74 percent. The cheapest two-year patches cost less than 1%.
Second, it would be a strange time to sanction the relaxation of standards. UK house prices in much of the country are in a bubble that may well be burst by rising inflation and interest rates. The 1980s, as Johnson noted, produced a record expansion in homeownership. But by the end of the decade, the market had collapsed, leaving a lot of negative equity.
Sources
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/54c02d2d-ee9e-44f1-8dbe-42a1bfb138b8
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]