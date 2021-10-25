Complete list of 17 Indonesian ambassadors newly inaugurated by Jokowi





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – President Joko Widodoofficially inaugurated 17 new Indonesian ambassadors to a number of friendly countries in a ceremony at the State Palace today, Monday (10/25). Jokowi inaugurated the Ambassadors on the basis of the Decree of the President of the Republic of Indonesia No. 127B of 2021 regarding the appointment of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassadors of the Republic of Indonesia. After reading the presidential decree, Jokowi took the oath to the ambassadors. “First, I’ll ask you. Are you ready to take an oath according to your religion? Jokowi asked. – Will, replied the ambassadors in unison. In the list, there are a number of names that have been in the spotlight lately, such as Presidential spokesman Fadjroel Rachman as Indonesian Ambassador to Kazakhstan. There is also the name of the former president of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin), Rosan Perkasa Roeslani, who was appointed Ambassador of Indonesia to the United States. Here is a complete list of new Rotary Ambassadors in Friendly Countries: 1. Fadjroel Rachman for Kazakhstan and the Republic of Tajikistan

2. Abdul Aziz for the Government of Saudi Arabia and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)

3. Goddess Tobing for Sri Lanka and the Republic of Maldives

4. Bebeb AK Djundjunan For the Greek Republic

5. Lena Maryana Mukti for Kuwait

6. Personal Sutiono for the Slovak Republic

7. Muhammad Najib for the Kingdom of Spain and the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO)

8. Ardi Hermawan for the Kingdom of Bahrain

9. Ade Padmo Sarwono for the Kingdom of Hashimiah of Jordan and Palestine

10. Mohamad Oemar for France simultaneously Principality of Andorra, Principality of Monaco and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)

11. Tatang BU Razak for the Republic of Colombia simultaneously Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados and the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis

12. Derry MI Amman for the Permanent Envoy of the Republic of Indonesia to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)

13. Arrmanatha Nasir for the United Nations and other international organizations

14. Febrian A Ruddyard For the United Nations, the World Trade Organization (WTO) and other international organizations in Geneva

15. Siswo Pramono for Australia and the Republic of Vanuatu

16. Oct. Dorinus Manik for the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste

17. The mighty Rosan Roeslani for the United States (To)







